Horoscope today, May 2, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Pratipada Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. The Pratipada Tithi will remain until 12:51 am. Vyatipata Yoga will prevail till 9:45 pm, and Vishakha Nakshatra will continue till 7:10 am the next morning. The month of Jyeshtha begins today. Let’s find out how 2 May 2026 will be for all zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries

Today will be full of new ideas. Those aiming for a career in education will find success. Your spouse will support your work. You will feel energetic and healthy. You can earn money independently with self-confidence. Spending the evening with your partner will bring happiness. Social and family recognition is likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus

A positive day awaits. Ongoing problems may get resolved. Business will perform well. You may reconnect with old friends. Unexpected help will come your way. A meaningful discussion at home may take place. Keep your plans confidential. A positive attitude will help you complete important tasks. Romantic outings are likely.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

A favourable day. Time will be spent with friends and family. You may receive responsibility for an important task. Hard work will help you succeed. Meeting a childhood friend is possible. Harmony in married life will remain. Avoid being stubborn. Happiness at home due to your child’s success is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer

A busy yet productive day. You will try to bring positivity into your personal life. Most plans may be completed successfully. Social respect will increase. Avoid laziness to finish tasks on time. Sharing your thoughts with someone will bring relief. Students should manage their time wisely.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

A auspicious and productive day. You will be determined to complete new tasks. You’ll manage both home and office responsibilities well. Stay positive and maintain patience and humility. Talking to friends may help resolve old issues.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo

A great day ahead. Relationships will feel refreshed. Students may get career opportunities. It’s a good day to set new goals. You will help others generously. Business pressure will reduce, allowing focus on new plans. Important decisions may be taken. Parents may plan for their children’s future.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

A smooth and balanced day. You will complete tasks calmly. Old debts may be cleared. Understanding your partner’s emotions will strengthen your bond. Spend wisely on family needs. Make decisions with patience and speak politely.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio

A good day overall. Participation in a religious event is likely. Discussions and advice from others will be beneficial. You may plan new strategies for work and relationships. Emotional sensitivity will increase. Job-related problems may end. Support from your father may bring success.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

A joyful day. You will overcome opponents. Planning to buy a vehicle may get family support. Your hard work will inspire juniors, and your boss will be impressed. Those in jewellery design will succeed. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

A wonderful day. Taking advice from experienced people will help. With patience and effort, you’ll complete responsibilities easily. Job conditions may improve. A family function may be planned. Overall, the day brings satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

A better day ahead. Flexible behaviour and understanding others will benefit you. Advice from elders will be useful. Let go of past issues and start fresh in relationships. Business activity may increase. Your positive attitude will open doors to success. Friends may keep you busy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

A happy and rewarding day. Talks regarding transfer or promotion may succeed. Guidance from experienced people will help your career. Important tasks will be completed. Your mindset will become more positive. Married life will be pleasant. Comfort related to vehicles is also indicated.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on TV shows sharing predictions.)