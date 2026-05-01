Horoscope today, May 1, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the full moon date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, and Friday. The full moon date will last until 10:53 PM tonight. The Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect until 9:13 PM today. Also, the Swati Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night until 4:36 AM. In addition, today is Vaishakh Purnima. Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day on 1 May 2026 will be and what remedies can make it better. We will also learn your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with happy moments. You may receive good news from your family and all your tasks will be successful. You need to focus more on your work today. You will get help from a colleague on a project. You may also speak to a relative over the phone and hear something new. You may plan a trip with office friends. You will get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman, which you should consider a blessing. Health will remain good. Pending tasks will be completed. Students preparing for competitions should keep trying; success is likely.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be peaceful. You may meet a stranger and learn something new from them. People will be impressed by your hard work and working style and may follow you. You may remain busy with office work. Students of this sign will take part in new college activities and develop interest in studies. Business will bring better profits than usual. Those preparing for competitive exams may achieve success soon. Work according to your position and ability.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be special for you. Politeness and flexibility in behaviour will bring you success. You may feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Family responsibilities may increase. Property-related matters will be resolved. You will pay attention to your partner’s activities. New achievements in employment are likely. Business may bring profit. You will shop for household essentials. Financial transactions may increase. Trusted people will support you in your work.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will bring happiness for your family. Your good work will be appreciated at home. You will gain new information that will be useful in the future. Someone you once helped may come to assist you today. Your interest in spirituality will increase. Belief in your abilities will help your work succeed. You will feel happy meeting and talking to loved ones. Relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious. Health will be good.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Women will have a very special day today. You will get a good opportunity to grow your business. You must focus on work and avoid laziness. It is a good day to implement business expansion plans. You will discuss new technology with seniors. Handle your documents carefully at the office. There will be excitement at home regarding a formal event. Married life will improve, bringing happiness.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will prove lucky for you. Even difficult tasks will be completed. Some work may finish ahead of time, bringing happiness. You will find solutions to mental stress. Speak politely with others. Students will feel motivated towards studies and spend more time studying, which will make family members happy. Lovers may go out together.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. You will successfully complete responsibilities. Stay positive in all matters. Be patient and polite in behaviour. You may discuss old issues with friends. You may also find solutions to problems. Your advice will help others. New income sources may open. Business will do well and unnecessary expenses will reduce.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. You may take part in a religious activity. Discussion or advice from knowledgeable people will be beneficial. You will plan important tasks with experts. Your plans are likely to succeed. Family problems will be resolved. Be sensitive to others’ needs and emotions. Avoid legal disputes today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be positive. Try to complete work calmly. You may clear old debts. People in the music field may get opportunities in films. You may participate in a social workshop. You may invest money in family work. Meetings with senior officials are likely. New work may begin. Married life will remain happy. Writers will receive good news.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be better. An elder may give you useful advice. Keep your behaviour flexible and try to understand others. You may gain important information. Old memories may come back. Financial condition will remain good. You will feel happy throughout the day. People will like your behaviour. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. You may achieve a long-desired success. Take advice from experienced people before making important decisions. You will complete tasks with hard work, patience, and understanding. You will handle responsibilities well. Students will complete pending work. A religious event may take place at home. Take care of your diet.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be normal. You will have a heavy workload at the office, leaving little personal time, but completing tasks on time will make you happy. You may discuss transfer or promotion and may achieve success. Responsibilities and workload may increase. Married life will remain sweet. Avoid forcing your thoughts or work on others. Positive thinking will benefit you.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)