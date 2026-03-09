Horoscope today, March 9 2026: What the stars say for Pisces, Sagittarius, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Monday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain until 11:28 pm tonight. Harshan Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night until 8:21 am tomorrow. Vishakha Nakshatra will remain until 4:12 pm today. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will bring gains for you. You will use your energy in productive activities. You may participate in a social event. Government employees of this sign will have a busy day. Problems and obstacles at the workplace will be resolved. Students will see the results of their hard work. A journey related to starting a new business will be beneficial. If you move ahead in business by taking advice from experienced people, you will gain higher profits. Support from your spouse will keep you happy.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness for you. Advice from your spouse may help you find a new source of income. There are chances of disagreements with friends over some matters. Your anger may spoil a task that is already in progress, so try to control it. Government-related work that has been pending for a long time may be completed today with the help of a political contact. To stay mentally fit, you should develop the habit of meditation. Avoid making important decisions in haste.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be very auspicious for you. A plan for an auspicious event may be made at home. The day will be favourable for art students, and more time will be spent studying. Starting a workout routine in the morning will improve your health. You may get promising opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You may be given a major responsibility today. Salaried employees may receive a dearness allowance. It will be a good day for love partners and you may go out somewhere together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will begin with new enthusiasm. If you are planning to start a new business, today is favourable. You may also receive financial help from relatives. Money that was lent earlier may be returned today. Advice from an experienced person may bring meaningful changes to your career. Your confidence will help you achieve success. You may spend time reading spiritual books. Stay cautious of negative influences. Include yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Luck will support you today. People associated with sports may achieve a significant victory. Serving elders in the family will make you feel good. Relatives may praise you. You may receive something you have been wishing for. The day will be good for students, and results of a competitive exam may come in your favour. Good news from children will create a pleasant family atmosphere. Eating seasonal vegetables will help maintain your health. You may also plan to attend a function where you could meet a distant relative.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will start well. With your efficient management skills, you will succeed in developing new sources of employment. In the workplace, you will impress everyone by showcasing your talent while handling challenges. Maintain balance between work and married life. Your friendly nature will impress people and increase your respect. You will successfully take steps to help people at the social level. If you are trying to accomplish a special task today, success is likely. Support from a special person will increase your confidence and courage.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Today may be somewhat busy. You will remain occupied completing previously pending tasks. Avoid trusting strangers. It would be better to consult an expert before making any major investment. Businesswomen of this sign may finalise a big deal. The day will be good for students studying business management. Mothers may prepare a new dish for their children today. The arrival of a special relative from the maternal side may create a cheerful atmosphere at home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness for you. You may visit a religious place with your parents. The arrival of a new guest at home may create a festive atmosphere in the family. Harmony will remain in your relationship with your spouse. The day will be good for children. Those in the catering business may receive a big offer, bringing good financial gains. Family members may rely on you for an important task, which you will complete successfully. To maintain good health, avoid oily food.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a normal day. In business, profit is indicated after some initial difficulties. Avoid unnecessary running around. Your inclination will move towards spirituality. Senior officials will be pleased with your good work. Guests may arrive at home. You may achieve a major success in your career today. Women will spend good time with their children. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your economic position, although household shopping may increase expenses. Good news may arrive through mobile or email. The day will be favourable for people associated with marketing. You may meet a childhood friend after a long time, which will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be fairly good. A cheerful atmosphere will remain in the family. Harmony will prevail in married life. From a health perspective, you will feel fit. Students will receive strong support and guidance from their teachers. You may feel like decorating the house today and will likely do so. People will be impressed by your way of working. For those who are writers, the day will be favourable. Most of your time will be spent in enjoyment and leisure.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today you will feel confident. The day will be beneficial for those in jobs and you may receive good news related to work. With proper planning, you will succeed in bringing positive changes to your career. Your cheerful behaviour will impress everyone. You may plan a dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness into your relationship. You may also get a chance to help people socially. It will be a good day for love partners. Good news related to children will make everyone in the family happy. Opponents may step back and your social network will become stronger.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Those looking for jobs may find good opportunities. In the evening, you may plan to watch a movie with friends. Financial worries may disappear and you might receive money that was previously stuck. Your efficiency will create several opportunities for progress. Women of this sign who want to start a business may begin well through part-time work. The time is favourable, but you must remain focused on hard work to achieve good results. Plans to buy or sell property may be completed today. Harmony will remain in the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

