Horoscope today, March 8, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is Sunday, and the Panchami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. The Panchami Tithi will last until 9:12 PM. Swati Nakshatra will remain active until 1:32 PM, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will begin. The festival of Rang Panchami is also being celebrated. Here is the detailed horoscope for each zodiac sign as shared by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day brings a sense of freshness and renewed energy. Those working in educational institutions may remain occupied with planning upcoming financial strategies. Strong chances of double profits in business are indicated. An old matter might cause a bit of confusion. Spending time outdoors with family members will be beneficial. You may also be in a position to offer financial help to a friend. Household tasks that had been pending for a long time are likely to be completed. Students can expect a comfortable and relaxed period. Advice from an elder sister may prove particularly helpful. The celebration of Rang Panchami may also bring warmth and improvement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

A pleasant and positive atmosphere surrounds you. Your warm and affectionate behaviour towards others may leave a strong impression. Financial stability is likely to continue. An enjoyable dinner with friends may also be on the cards. Individuals connected with the media sector could receive appreciation for their work, making the period memorable. Parents will offer full support towards your achievements. Income may increase, and ongoing health concerns may finally ease.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Circumstances appear favourable and rewarding. A particular individual may bring unexpected benefits. Guidance from elders will help you successfully complete an important household responsibility. With a little extra effort, significant financial gains could be achieved. Young people searching for employment may secure a role in a well-known company. Women interested in starting a home-based business may find the timing particularly supportive. Even rivals could begin appreciating your progress. For those in relationships, the period looks promising, with positive developments in married life as well.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

It will be an average day for you. You will try to improve and refine your personality. People associated with sports may experiment with new techniques to perform better. Those involved in the clothing business may earn good profits. Efforts made in the past will bring excellent results today. Students of this sign need to focus more on their studies and avoid wasting time. Do not allow negativity to take control of your thoughts. Your health will remain good, and your financial condition may improve.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Sunday will be a memorable day for you. A task that once seemed impossible may be completed easily. Seniors at work will be pleased with your performance. The day will be favourable for those in relationships. Your parents may give you a special gift, bringing great joy. People working in the technical field will plan future projects that may prove beneficial and may also try to learn new technologies. You may even create a beautiful painting for your life partner, strengthening your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today, circumstances appear favourable and enjoyable for you. Much of your time may be spent travelling or socialising. Entrepreneurs could receive unexpected financial gains, strengthening their financial position. Monetary transactions may also increase. The arrival of a new guest in the family may create a festive mood at home. Children might ask for a new toy. Individuals connected with agriculture are likely to benefit directly from their financial planning, leading to improved stability. Your spouse will feel pleased with your efforts and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Steady progress is indicated in professional matters. Your efforts at work may finally produce rewarding results, and business prospects appear promising. Those associated with the legal profession could remain busy preparing for an important case. Support and encouragement from elders may play a key role in advancing your career. In legal or administrative matters, advice from an experienced person will prove valuable. Discussions about future plans with a childhood friend may also take place. Married life appears harmonious and satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be favourable day for you. You will receive positive results from your hard work. Your name may gain recognition through a creative activity, bringing you appreciation and fame. Your financial side will grow stronger. Take some time to listen to your children’s concerns and try to resolve them. Your positive outlook will inspire those around you, and people may come to you for advice. Shopkeepers are likely to have good earnings today. Good news from the children’s side will create a joyful family atmosphere. Health will remain good, and major positive changes in your career may occur.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students may need to make changes to their timetable and give up laziness in order to achieve success. People will be impressed by your words. Soon, you may receive new responsibilities, which you will handle effectively. You may receive an interview call from your preferred company. You will also take interest in religious activities and may participate in a religious event.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Family matters may take centre stage. Considerable time could be spent with loved ones, and plans for a special ritual or ceremony at home may be discussed. Decision-making might feel slightly challenging, but your father’s guidance will prove useful. Spiritual interests may deepen, possibly leading to the organisation of a religious event. Remain cautious of individuals who may attempt to mislead you. A short trip with your spouse could also be planned. There are indications of property-related opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Experiences may feel somewhat mixed. The unexpected arrival of a special relative could bring positive energy into the household. Avoid unnecessary arguments and maintain control over your speech during conversations. For engineers, circumstances appear beneficial, with hard work leading to success and a sense of relief. Pride in your children’s achievements may bring happiness. Advice from an elderly person could prove particularly valuable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Circumstances appear highly favourable. Some new family responsibilities may arise, which you will manage effectively. There is a possibility that your boss may visit your home for dinner. Support from friends will help ensure that your plans move forward successfully. A desire to make positive changes in your personality may also arise. Efforts may bring greater rewards with relatively less hard work. Property dealers could benefit from a major deal. Careful communication will be important when interacting with others. Your spouse will value your opinions, bringing a sense of happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)