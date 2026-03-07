Horoscope today, March 7, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Saturday. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain until 7:18 pm. Dhruv Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night until 7:04 am tomorrow. Chitra Nakshatra will remain until 11:16 am, after which Swati Nakshatra will begin. The planetary positions today are giving positive signals for several zodiac signs. Some signs may get opportunities for financial gains and career growth, while others need to remain cautious about expenses and important decisions.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today your day will be spent in religious devotion and charitable activities. Keep your mind calm while doing any work, as this will help you complete tasks easily. You will try to maintain good behaviour with everyone and avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. Major financial decisions should be taken carefully. You may visit a famous religious place with family members. In legal matters, advice from an experienced person will bring relief. For students, the day will be satisfactory and their hard work will bring good results.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today you will be full of new energy and enthusiasm. There will be a sense of excitement and happiness within you. You will have to work hard to complete tasks, otherwise they may remain unfinished. Advice from elders will help you finish an important household task. Students of this sign will achieve success, and good news related to a competitive exam may arrive. You will spend pleasant moments with friends. Support from a special person will benefit you. Financial stability will remain. Your spouse may gift you something you like. You may plan to purchase a new machine to improve business. Family members will motivate you to move ahead.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. You may gain more profit in business than expected. Support from your parents will boost your confidence. Family complications will ease. Your proper guidance will increase love and understanding among family members. Money you had lent to someone may be returned, giving you financial support and encouraging you to buy something new. Those looking for a job may receive a call from a big company. Be cautious about health. Your coordination with people in the political field will remain strong. People involved in the timber business may gain significant profits.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be average. You will try to improve your behaviour. Due to heavy workload, you may have to stay late at the office. Students should focus more on studies, as success is likely soon. For accountants of this sign, the day will be quite busy. You may plan to watch a movie with your spouse in the evening. Your partner may give you a gift you like, which will make you happy. Your health will be better than before. Your financial position will also strengthen. Happiness will come from children. Positive circumstances will arise for those in jobs.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. People will soon agree with your work plans. Sweetness will increase in family relationships and everyone will remain happy. While spending and shopping for family needs, you should maintain balance. Controlling unnecessary expenses today will benefit your future financially. Your boss will be impressed with your work style and may praise you. Your parents may gift you something you like, which will keep you cheerful throughout the day. The day is favourable for students in the technical field.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today much of your time will be spent travelling or going out. Advice from family members will prove helpful. At the office, you will complete a pending task on time with colleagues’ support, which will boost your confidence and impress seniors. There are chances of earning more profit in business than expected. If you are planning to change jobs, think carefully before doing so. Good news by evening may create a happy atmosphere at home. Sweetness will increase in love relationships. Students will try to do something better with their new ideas. There may be a family celebration where you might spend money.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be good. Contractors may earn significant profits, which will be beneficial in the future. For those connected with the medical field or doctors, the day may prove lucky and bring a major achievement. Support from elders will help advance your career. A long-standing dispute with a neighbour may finally end today. You will fulfil your responsibilities well. Positive changes in your behaviour will make your spouse happy. Farmers may benefit from a good harvest. Your opponents will remain under control.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. A close friend may visit your home unexpectedly, and you may feel surprised to see them. Talking with your friend about personal problems will make you feel relieved. Success of children will give you great satisfaction and create a pleasant family atmosphere. Health will remain good. You will receive the results of your hard work, and your name will be appreciated in creative work. Despite some challenges in business, profit is still indicated. A loan application submitted long ago may be approved today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial. Keep an eye on your spending, otherwise financial problems may arise in the future. Parents should avoid putting pressure on children regarding exam preparation and instead encourage them calmly. Your ambitions will grow in the coming time, and you will work hard to fulfil them. People will be impressed by your words today. Those associated with politics may receive new responsibilities. You will show interest in religious activities. You will take new steps to secure your future. Your positive thinking will lead to success in your work.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today, Capricorn, your day brings new joys for your family. You will spend more time with your loved ones. Making decisions may be a little challenging today. Due to a heavy workload at the office, you might have to cancel plans to go out with your spouse. There is a possibility of earning more money than expected in some work. You need to be cautious in financial transactions. Students will try to understand a topic online today. For software engineers, the day looks positive, and you will enjoy the weekend office party. There may be a debate on a certain subject, which will help you gain new knowledge. Those involved in the cotton clothing business will see an increase in income, strengthening your financial position.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day is set to be excellent. You may visit a relative at their home today. For women, the day is likely to be very special. You will have a good opportunity to advance your business. Students preparing for competitions will make new study plans. Someone whom you had once helped will come to your aid today. People involved in politics will achieve significant success. You may get an opportunity to attend a social event. People will be impressed by your words and try to connect with you. Married life will be harmonious today.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today you will feel confident. Your faith and belief in religious activities will help you move forward. Avoid rushing through tasks today, as patience will prevent future problems. You will need to fulfil several family responsibilities, which you will handle well. Colleagues will support you at work. It is a good day to enhance your personality. You may achieve better results with less effort today. Harmony will remain in married life and your bond with your spouse will grow stronger. You may also discuss an important matter with seniors at the office.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)