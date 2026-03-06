Horoscope today, March 6, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Chaitra Krishna Paksha Tritiya and Friday. Tritiya Tithi will last until 5:54 PM, after which Chaturthi Tithi will begin. Throughout the day and night, Vriddhi Yoga will prevail until 6:52 AM tomorrow. This morning, Hasta Nakshatra will be active until 9:30 AM, followed by Chitra Nakshatra. Today is also Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on for detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today looks excellent for Aries. Expanding your business will bring a noticeable increase in income. Your financial situation will improve compared to before. Avoid rushing through tasks, and success will come naturally. People will come to congratulate you on any major achievement or victory. You may visit a friend’s home today. If you’ve had disagreements with relatives, today is favourable for mending relationships. Your rivals will keep their distance.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Taurus. You may be entrusted with a major responsibility at work, which you will successfully complete. Tackling challenges head-on will lead to success. You might watch a movie at home with your spouse. Difficult tasks will be handled smoothly due to your skills. Today brings profit for dry cleaners. Your health will be good. Students will get a chance to participate in special college events. Newlyweds will strengthen their bond.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Luck will favour Gemini today. A task you’ve been planning for days will get completed with someone’s help. Control your words while talking to others. Selling previously acquired land will bring good profit. Those involved in social networking will have a productive day. Take care of your health. You may enjoy vehicle-related benefits. Expect a gift from your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives will have a joyful day. Tasks you wish to complete will go smoothly. In the evening, you may attend a neighbour’s gathering with family. Business meetings could bring double benefits. Those in private offices may get promotions, and bosses might increase salaries. Children will focus on studies. You may plan an outing with your spouse. Avoid heavy or tamasic food after sunset to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives will have a busy day. You might get responsibility for major tasks and will plan work for the coming days. Business deals with large companies may bring financial gains. Any delays in your progress will be removed. Builders may earn profits and secure good contracts. Family life will remain peaceful. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. Students will concentrate fully on new projects.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives can expect profits in business today. Advice from an elder sibling may double your gains. Those in jobs will get golden opportunities for advancement. Students will have a productive day and focus on studies. Interviews taken today are likely to succeed. Social activities will also be favourable. Avoid oily foods to maintain health. Financial conditions will improve, and new plans for online business may begin.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives will have an average day. Today is good for investing in property. Visiting a religious place with your spouse will bring peace. Students will have a favourable day, and results of special competitive exams may go in your favour. Unexpected new sources of income may bring profit. Today is good for your love life. At work, you may face scolding from your boss; try to control your anger.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives will have a good day. Your efficiency at work will make the day productive. Be cautious of rivals. Your confidence in your tasks will help you complete them quickly. Positive changes in your spouse’s life will bring joy and increase your respect for them. You may go out with your loved one. Any ongoing marital issues at home will soon be resolved. Old property may also bring gains.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives will have a wonderful day. Your boss will appreciate your confidence at work. Starting new work today will bring long-term benefits. Use kind words while speaking to others. Rivals may extend friendship today. Consulting parents before important decisions will be helpful. Your finances will strengthen compared to before, and your health will remain excellent.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives will have an average day. Avoid relying on others for official work; doing it yourself will be better. Thoughtful partnerships in business may bring benefits. Family disputes will resolve today. Artistic pursuits will gain your interest, and you may learn something new. Those in politics will have a productive day. Advice from senior leaders may provide new perspectives.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives will see progress today. Property dealers will benefit. Land that has been unsold for years may fetch good prices. Financial gains are likely. You may feel like contacting an old friend, and may even speak to someone who brings back old memories. Students will need to focus fully on studies, and consulting teachers before starting new projects will be beneficial. Love life will also be favourable.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives will have a good day. Those running travel agencies will earn more than usual. Pending payments may come in today, bringing happiness. Long conversations with close ones may occur over the phone. Enjoy time at home with family. Those interested in arts will have a productive day, and your paintings may impress others. Your progress will make family happy, and they may gift you something you like.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)