Horoscope today, March 3, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

It is the full moon (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in Phalguna, and Tuesday brings a partial lunar eclipse. This eclipse will influence nearly all zodiac signs. While some may see luck shine brightly, others could face challenges during this period. Here’s how each of the 12 zodiac signs may be affected.

Aries Horoscope Today

A special day awaits you. Results of long-pending exams may come through, and tasks approached with planning and focus are likely to succeed. Spiritual journeys or visits could be on the cards. Taking some time for social or charitable activities will bring mental peace. Students will benefit from concentrating on studies, while business-related work should progress smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

A favourable day lies ahead. You might get the opportunity to attend a religious event, gaining new insights. Although expenses could rise, increased income sources will balance matters. New strategies for achieving goals will emerge. Personal matters should be kept private. Students will find guidance from teachers useful, and maintaining a disciplined routine is recommended.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Expect an average day. Your wisdom and prudence will help resolve problems effectively. Women may spend time on online shopping, and invitations from relatives could arrive. Some important personal tasks might remain incomplete due to other commitments, so organisation is essential. Children’s activities and social interactions may require close attention. Business decisions should be made carefully, seeking advice when necessary.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

A favourable day is predicted. Discussions on significant family matters will yield positive outcomes. Leisure and entertainment activities will also feature. Your role in maintaining smooth business operations will be crucial. External interference could disrupt work, but motivating employees will enhance their productivity. Love life appears promising, and marital harmony will bring joy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

A golden day is in store. Property transactions may reach a successful conclusion. Physical and mental well-being will improve, provided you avoid negative thoughts. Business trips might be required, while finances remain steady. Government employees should focus seriously on responsibilities, and maintaining a harmonious family atmosphere will prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

A positive day awaits. Work guided by a mentor or senior figure is likely to succeed. Important discussions with elder siblings may occur. Volunteering or service at religious institutions is favoured. Avoid leaving tasks unfinished. Matters related to ancestral property may see progress, and experimental efforts in business could boost income. Conversations with a spouse about future financial planning are recommended.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

A day full of new energy and enthusiasm is ahead. Self-confidence and pride will enhance your capacity to achieve goals with minimal effort. Avoid unnecessary distractions that could hamper important tasks. Students should focus on exam preparation, while businesses need to keep targets in sight when fulfilling orders. Marital life appears harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope Today

An excellent day is anticipated. Hard work will be rewarded, and projects related to land or vehicles may conclude. Students should prioritise studies. Shopkeepers might receive substantial online orders, making it crucial to strengthen connections. Your company may secure important government projects, easing financial concerns. Minor disagreements in marital life are possible.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A rewarding day is predicted. Inclination towards religious or spiritual activities will increase. Personal tasks will benefit from family support. Elders may assign new responsibilities in recognition of your competence. Avoid sharing personal plans with strangers or engaging in disputes. Any discord with a partner is likely to resolve. Clothing businesses may see profits exceeding expectations.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A productive day awaits. Research scholars are likely to achieve new milestones. Planning before undertaking tasks will ensure success. Focus on your work rather than others’ personal matters. Some time dedicated to spirituality or meditation will be beneficial. Business operations will run smoothly, though results may take time. Office promotions could bring pleasant news.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A day filled with happiness lies ahead. Those planning to travel abroad may receive good news. Intellectual abilities and interpersonal skills will help achieve professional milestones. Career-related good news is likely. Avoid interfering in others’ matters. Students may discuss exam preparations with friends in the evening. Marital life will remain steady.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

A favourable day is expected. Obstacles in official work are likely to clear. Increased activity and effort will bring satisfaction. Pending payments may be received. Do not rely on anyone for financial matters. Business growth looks promising, supported by a well-organised setup and cooperative employees. Success in property matters and important business plans is likely. Job-related goals may be achieved, providing relief.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

