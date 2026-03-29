Horoscope today, March 29, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Chaitra Shukla Paksha Udaya Tithi Ekadashi, and it is Sunday. Ekadashi Tithi will last until 7:47 AM, after which Dwadashi Tithi will begin. Dhriti Yoga will continue until 6:20 PM, and Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain until 2:38 PM. Today is also Kamada Ekadashi Vrat. According to the positions of planets and stars, each zodiac sign will experience different results. Read on for the horoscope for 28 March, Saturday.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. You will enjoy quality time with your family. You can complete the tasks you have planned through your own efforts. You will have some new and excellent suggestions in various matters. Thanks to your sweet speech and friendly personality, your colleagues will help you get the work done. Your selfless efforts will bear fruit today. Those looking for employment are likely to get a job today. For students, the day will be normal. Lord Vishnu’s blessings remain upon you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. It is a good day for students. Teachers at college will appreciate your good activity. Health will be much better than before. If you are thinking of buying wooden furniture, go ahead. Advice from an experienced person will help mend a troubled relationship. Succeeding in a risky task today will bring unexpected happiness and boost your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. Most of your day will be spent on personal activities. Luck will favour you, and there are chances of promotion or recognition at your workplace. New business opportunities may arise. Job seekers will find success. Your work in the office will be commendable. You may recover lost money or valuable items. Friends may assist you in financial matters. Restarting pending business plans today will keep you busy.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is auspicious for you. The tasks you undertake will have long-term results. You will feel that everything is going according to your plans, which will keep you happy. Avoid unnecessary arguments, or you may waste valuable time. Exercise caution while driving and try to leave early to reach your destination on time. You may get multiple opportunities for profit in your job or business. The pace of work will increase. Students will have a very good day with positive signs of success in exams. Support from parents will make you happy. Lord Vishnu’s grace is upon you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Your interest in faith and spirituality will increase today. You may visit a religious place with your family to see the Bhagavat, which will reduce family conflicts. Approaching tasks calmly will ensure success. Elder family members’ advice will be very helpful in family decisions. Today is auspicious for businessmen to start a new venture, which will prove profitable in the future. You will make every effort to help those in need. You will plan to include new activities in your daily routine. With your wisdom and influential personality, you will successfully resolve complex domestic issues, bringing happiness to your home.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for students of this sign. Competitive students may receive good news regarding success in exams. Due to work pressure, you may have to rush today. Positive changes in your financial situation are indicated. Health will improve compared to before. Builders will find today profitable, and new projects may bring additional benefits. Your business may take a new turn that will be advantageous. You may plan a visit to a scenic place with your loved one. Students will receive full support from teachers to achieve their goals.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Your focus on work will increase today. Pre-planning important tasks will help complete them easily. There may be minor disagreements with family members. It is better to control your anger. Unmarried people will have a very good day, with possible marriage proposals. You may remain busy indoors. A movie plan with your spouse may be made. There will be a joyful atmosphere in the family. Those in the medical field will have a lucky day and may be recognised for their selfless contributions. You will need to keep an eye on children’s activities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be quite busy for you. You may get the opportunity to participate in a sports competition in your society. Interacting with new people will benefit you in the future. You will meet a very useful person whose advice will give you a positive perspective. Avoid unnecessary gossip. Overall, most matters will go well today. You may receive timely assistance from both officials and junior staff. Your business is likely to progress, and you may get a desired task in the office.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Avoid rushing into tasks today. The work you complete in the office will be accomplished positively. The day will go well at work, though colleagues may try to tempt you to finish tasks their way, which could affect your image. Be cautious and keep your work files properly. Relatives may visit to share happy news about marriages, creating a joyful atmosphere. You may plan a dinner with your spouse, adding sweetness to your relationship. Opportunities to help people socially may arise.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You will be very active and energetic today. Your diligence may require you to work long hours in the office. Avoid shortcuts while completing tasks. Though some delays may occur, tasks will be completed perfectly. Businessmen may earn extra income today. Pay attention to traffic rules while going out and do not forget your driving licence. Unmarried people will have a good day. New sources of income will strengthen your financial position. You may plan how to better care for elderly parents at home.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Helping in a religious activity may bring progress in your job. You will try to complete office work meticulously. Any obstacles in your work will teach you lessons and present new opportunities to move forward. Business ventures will be profitable. You may receive gifts from neighbours or friends. Avoid speaking excessively in social meetings. Educational work may face minor disruptions. Current business efforts will succeed. Helping others will benefit you, and you may gain from property matters. Job seekers will receive good news, and careful planning will help improve your career.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will feel lucky today. You may be assigned ancestral responsibilities. A business-related foreign trip may be required. Time will be spent on travel and entertainment. Do not hesitate to help others. You may receive pleasant news from younger siblings, improving your relationship with them. You may plan an outing with family or your partner. Minor journeys are also possible. Think carefully before making investments in any special area. You will be enthusiastic about your work, which will be completed easily and on time. Students should avoid spending excessive time on social media.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)