Horoscope today, March 28, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the tenth day (Dashami Tithi) of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Dashami Tithi will last until 8:46 AM. Sukarma Yoga will prevail until 8:06 PM. Pushya Nakshatra will continue until 2:51 PM. Additionally, from 8:17 PM tonight until 7:47 AM tomorrow, Bhadra of the Earth realm will be active. According to the positions of planets and stars today, each zodiac sign will experience different auspicious and neutral effects. Acharya Indu Prakash shares today’s horoscope in detail to help you plan your day better. Read the horoscope for Saturday, 28 March.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness for Aries individuals. Students will get an opportunity to try something creative. Changes in your personality and behaviour today will be beneficial for the future. A long-awaited task will be completed, with assistance from your elder brother. The day is excellent for those in employment. Special attention should be given to parents’ health. Your marital life will be more harmonious than before. Business shows signs of profit.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is special for Taurus individuals. You will receive respect and recognition from social and family circles. It is a good time to collect pending payments and strengthen your financial situation. Employees may receive important updates via phone from senior authorities. The visit of an important person to your home will lead to positive discussions on certain issues. Keep your plans and activities confidential. Guidance from experienced people will be helpful. Due to increased workload, there may be fatigue at work. Prioritise tasks carefully.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is golden for Gemini. You will achieve success through hard work and dedication. Avoid conflicts with business partners by controlling your temper. You will spend quality time with family, and the presence of guests will create a lively and happy atmosphere. Your spouse will provide full support, and relationships will remain harmonious. Business operations will improve, and staff cooperation will continue. Relations with senior officials at work will strengthen.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer individuals will begin the day with joy. You may have to attend to some family matters. Social contributions will enhance your reputation. Personal tasks will proceed smoothly. Plans to make significant changes in business operations may be discussed. Avoid unnecessary arguments. You may seek help from a friend to complete your work. Your health will remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo individuals will have a good day. Avoid interacting too much with strangers. Being overly self-centred or egoistic may cause conflicts, so adjust your behaviour today. Decisions taken with your mother’s advice will prove beneficial in the near future. Participation in religious and spiritual activities will increase. Marital life will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo individuals will have a favourable day. Positive changes in your personality will make you more attractive in social settings. Today is suitable for completing pending tasks. Take family advice before implementing any plans. If you are planning a journey, take care of your belongings.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra individuals will experience joyful moments today. You will create new plans to achieve your goals, which will prove useful in the future. Minor health issues may cause laziness, affecting work efficiency. Staying positive and engaging with family and good literature will help. You may feel inclined to go on a religious trip. Your behaviour will become more humble than before. Consult experienced people regarding children’s future. A close relative’s visit will enliven the household. Architecture students may receive job emails from multinational companies.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio individuals will have a joyful day. Students will receive full support from teachers and will recognise hidden talents, which can be used creatively, bringing mental satisfaction. Most of the day will be spent with family, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. Good news from your spouse will make the day delightful. New sources of income will arise, strengthening financial stability. Seek help from a close friend for important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius individuals will be full of new ideas today. Opportunities to display creativity in arts will arise. Carry out tasks carefully; haste may lead to errors. Businessmen of this sign may see financial gains today. Students can seek guidance from mentors regarding their careers. Children will have an enjoyable day. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. Thoughts of buying new jewellery may occur. The home environment will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn individuals will experience some changes today. Employees will need to work hard to complete projects. Private-sector workers considering a job switch may find good opportunities. Minor arguments with your spouse may bring you closer. Efficient time management and dedication to work will bring good results. You may meet old friends you have been waiting to see for a long time. Travel for work will be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius individuals will feel confident today. Competitors will not trouble you, and your status will improve. Busy schedules are expected. Friends in politics may provide helpful support. Exciting trips with friends are possible. The family environment will remain pleasant. Social recognition will increase with the help of community workers. Family support in work will continue. Plans for outings with a love interest may materialise.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces individuals may gain unexpected profit from business matters today. A new source of income will arise. Maintaining a positive outlook will help resolve misunderstandings. Increased faith in religion and spirituality will bring mental peace. Religious events may be organised at home. You may feel more tired or lazy than usual. Engineering students may receive job offers from good companies. Chances of having children are high. Small family celebrations may take place. Relationships within the family will strengthen. Newlyweds will experience increased happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)