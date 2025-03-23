Horoscope Today, March 24: Household responsibilities to increase for Libra, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 24, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 24, 2025: Today is the Dashami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 5:06 am tomorrow. Parigha Yoga will remain till 4:45 pm today. Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 4:27 am today after crossing the whole day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 24, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. With the advice of your father, your business will run very well. Do not hurry while taking any decision today. You will also think about starting a new business. Your work will be very easy with teamwork. You will get the support of a colleague in the work, due to which your work will be completed quickly. You will share any confusion going on in your mind with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Taurus

Today will be a joyful day for you. Today you will be loyal to your work, due to which the boss will be happy with you. You will get support from your in-laws. You will return the money borrowed from someone today, which will reduce your tension. You will go to a religious place with your family, where you will enjoy a lot. You will get a lot of support from your mother. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Your reputation will increase in society. The elders will be happy with your behavior; people will praise you.

Gemini

Today will be a very happy day for you. Today you will get rid of a health-related problem that has been going on for a long time, and you will feel relaxed. Today you will make up your mind to buy a valuable thing. Your close friend will ask you for financial help; you will support them. Students of this zodiac who have applied for government jobs are likely to get success soon; keep working hard. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Today, your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Cancer

Today your day will bring very special moments. You will take advice from a good advisor to get rid of all the problems coming into your life; you will soon get a solution. You will get a chance to participate in an event where you will put forward your ideas. Today your enemies will also be impressed by your plans; they will extend a hand of friendship to you. Today all your pending work will be completed. Today you are likely to get help from an experienced person in some work. You will plan to go shopping with family members.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today will be a very hectic day for you, yet you will complete your work well. Due to your kind nature, you can become a victim of a clever person; be a little cautious. There are chances of an increase in the salary of people working in the private sector; do your work with full honesty. Today, your mother may ask you to complete some important work.

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Your mother will organize a religious program at home today; you may have to run around a lot. Elders will be in good health. You will rule the hearts of others with your simple behavior. People of this zodiac sign who want to start their new business, do it on a good muhurat, and then you will get profit throughout the year. You may have to travel for some office work; the journey will prove to be beneficial. Lovemates will go out for lunch, which will give them a chance to understand each other more.

Libra

Today will be a very curious day for you. Scientists will conduct a new test in the lab today. Today your household responsibilities will increase, which you will fulfill well. Lovemates will get a chance to understand each other well today; the relationship between them will become stronger. Businessmen are going to be very busy today; they will take the help of new techniques to progress in their business. Your spouse may ask for a gift today. Today you will feed the needy; people will praise you.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Businessmen will attend important meetings today, in which many issues will be discussed. You will have to work more so you can maintain your working speed. Today science students will have a practical exam; the whole day will be full of busyness. It will be good to take expert advice before doing any new work. Today, avoid taking decisions in anger; think a lot first. Today you will spend time with children.

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought a gift of happiness for you. Today there will be a religious program around you in which your family will participate. Your business outlook will increase, due to which you will be successful in expanding your business. Your friends will demand something from you, which you will be able to fulfill. You will give one of your flats on rent, which will increase your income. Your health will be very good today; you will be happy. The decision of a case going on in the court will come in your favor.

Capricorn

Today your day will start well. You will go to a nearby temple for darshan. You may also have to go to another state in connection with work. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who want to start their own business. People who are associated with the real estate business will get more profit today. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work.

Aquarius

Today will be a busy day for you. You will plan to visit a religious place. Today your case-related matter will be solved, which will reduce your confusion. To keep your health fit, you will add green vegetables to your diet. Time is good for people working. Today, sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial side. You will attend a function in the evening; people will be impressed by your personality.

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. The ongoing rift with someone will end today. Today, there will be a party by the boss in the office, which everyone will enjoy. Mothers of this zodiac sign will take some concrete steps for the better future of their children. You will consult an eye specialist for eye problems. Today is an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac sign for filling work. You will get full results of the hard work done in the right direction. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra.). You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)