Horoscope today, March 23, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and on a Monday. The Panchami Tithi will remain until 6:39 pm. It is the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. Vishkumbh Yoga will prevail until 12:22 pm. Krittika Nakshatra will remain until 8:50 pm. Additionally, Ram Rajya Mahotsav and Shri Lakshmi Panchami will be celebrated today.

Let’s find out how the day will be for all zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will mostly be spent travelling or going out. Special guests may visit your home. You may meet someone close, who will refresh old memories. Students will stay focused on their studies. Offering your mother a red chunri will help you recover lost money.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today brings new happiness for your family. Think carefully before starting any work. Expenses may be higher than your income. You may need to consult a doctor regarding eye-related issues. Be cautious in financial transactions. Offering a betel leaf to Goddess Durga will help fulfil your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. If you want to join a new office, the time is in your favour. You will achieve success at work, and there will be a positive atmosphere in your job. Doctors may gain important knowledge from seniors. It’s a beneficial day for engineers. Bowing before your mother will bring growth in business.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will feel confident today. You may plan to eat out with friends. People in politics should make decisions carefully. You may plan to buy something new. Some changes may be made in business. Your health will remain normal. Taking blessings from a young girl will bring success to your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be good. Business conditions will remain favourable. You will receive support from elders. You will spend time with children. There are chances of gaining a vehicle. Love partners will value each other’s emotions. Offering flowers to Skandamata will bring better results for your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. Your financial condition will strengthen. A business deal may get finalised. You may have meetings with new clients. Marriage talks for unmarried people may be confirmed soon. You will spend happy moments with friends. Support from someone will benefit you. Worshipping Goddess Durga will increase your income.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial. You will succeed in completing planned tasks. Jobholders should complete their tasks on time. You may receive good news from higher authorities. Performing Durga Aarti will improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent and full of joy. You will enjoy life to the fullest. Students preparing for competitive exams should study wisely. You will take responsibility for your parents. Lighting a ghee lamp in front of your mother will ensure continued support from others.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful. An old friend may ask for financial help, and you will support them as per your capacity. New opportunities for success will arise. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle, today is favourable. Reciting the Durga Stotra will help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. You may plan to buy machinery. Love and harmony will increase among family members. Your partner may receive a desired gift. It’s a good day for arts students and also favourable for technical students. Offering sweets to Skandamata will bring good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be good. You will receive support from your children, strengthening relationships. Your project may get completed soon, and people will appreciate your work. You may receive news related to a promotion. Coordination with your spouse will improve. Worshipping Goddess Durga with family will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may stay busy preparing to welcome a guest. New sources of income may come your way. Civil engineers may complete an old project. Your positive thinking will help in your work. Offering cloves to Goddess Durga will help complete pending tasks.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)