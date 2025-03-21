Horoscope Today, March 22: Gemini will get new opportunities, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 22, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 22, 2025: Today is the Ashtami date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Ashtami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 5:24 am tomorrow. Mool Nakshatra will remain till 3:24 am today. Apart from this, Sheetalashtami fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 22 March 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries:

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you should control your expenses. You should avoid being hasty in any decision. People of this zodiac who are writers, their poems will be liked by more and more people, you can also be honoured by an institution. Today the blessings of parents will help you reach your destination. You will get help from friends in some work. Children can share their talk with you, you should listen to them carefully. Today your health will be good.

Taurus:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Students of this zodiac need to work harder. Today your financial condition will remain good. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You can think about starting some work afresh. Today you will make changes in your routine. Today your work will be completed on time. Lovemates will try to strengthen their relationship today. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today.

Gemini:

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can make some changes at the workplace, this will benefit you. Today you may be inclined towards spirituality. Everything will remain good in the family. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Do not let any opportunity go by. You will be successful in your work. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. You may get an offer of transfer to your desired place. Today you will be interested in social work, you will also join an organization.

Cancer:

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today a close friend of yours may come to meet you. You can share your things with them. This will reduce the confusion in your mind a bit. Today you may get help from a relative in solving family problems. The day is good for students. The problems faced by students in their studies can be solved with someone's help. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results. Elders can give you special advice, which will be very useful for you in the future.

Leo:

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you take up today will be completed. Also, the pace of other work will remain. You will feel relaxed. The marriage of those who are unmarried will be finalized. The atmosphere at home will remain better. Some people may ask you for advice on matters of work. If you are a student and want to take tuition classes for any subject, then you can start today. There will be sudden financial gain in business. Today you will have to go to an office meeting. You will be successful in making everyone understand your point.

Virgo:

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Today people will pay full attention to what you say, travel plans can be made. Some complicated situations related to money will be resolved today. Everyday tasks can be completed. Today people around you will praise your behavior. Today you will finish important work on time, seniors will praise your work. Today you will be successful to a great extent in making others understand your point. In the evening, you will spend a pleasant time with your spouse. You will make plans to complete household tasks.

Libra:

Today will be a day full of changes. Today will bring an important turn in life. You may have to make a big decision about your career. Keep in mind that whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. If you are working, then suddenly you can be sent out for some work. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to the family, but the family will remain with you. You should try to complete your work on time. You may have to borrow money to start a new business. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get better marks.

Scorpio:

Today will bring a sign of new happiness in life. Your spouse will give you great news. The rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be coordination between relationships and work. You will be financially strong. People of this zodiac sign in the manager post will handle their work well. You can go to the mall to shop with your children, they will like it a lot. Today the pace of your business will increase. You will also get opportunities to increase your income. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from the teachers today. You can also get admission to a good institute.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get the support of colleagues in the office. Your work will be completed on time. Your positive thoughts can influence someone. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. You will get help from someone to understand your difficult subjects. You will get help from your spouse in some household work. Today you will get the support of an experienced person in completing a project, due to which your project will be completed on time.

Capricorn:

Today will be a happy day for you. You will get help from a colleague in the office, which will make work easier. Parents' advice will prove beneficial in some work. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse in a restaurant. This will make your relationship stronger. People associated with sports of this zodiac can participate in some new activity. Today you will think about your career. There is a possibility of an increase in your wealth. You will feel energetic in terms of health. The day will be better than before for those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants.

Aquarius:

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will be given such work in the office, which you will complete easily. Today you can be consulted as an expert in some matter. Your married life will remain better. Today you will be ready to help your loved ones. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will get some new experiences at work. Work will also run better. Children can go to the park to play with their friends. You will get new sources of income. Those who want to shift their business or open another branch can plan it today.

Pisces:

Today can be spent on travel. This journey can be related to some office work. Today you will be in the mood for some fun. This will keep your mind happy. Children of this zodiac sign can participate in a drawing competition. There is a possibility of meeting an old friend. There can be some newness in everyday life. You will be successful in completing most of the household tasks. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students. Family members will be happy with your behaviour.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)