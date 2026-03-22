Horoscope today, March 22, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

This is Chaitra Shukla Paksha Chaturthi and Sunday. The Chaturthi tithi will last until 9:17 PM tonight. It is the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. After 3:42 PM, Vaidhriti Yoga will prevail, and the Bharani Nakshatra will continue until 10:43 PM. Additionally, Vinayaka Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast is observed. Let’s learn about the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. For engineers of this sign, it is likely to bring benefits. Relief in office work will come with the help of seniors. Time spent with children at home will be enjoyable. Parents can give good advice to children. Students will have the opportunity to learn something new online. A good chance to advance business is expected. Offer a betel leaf to Goddess Durga, and family troubles will ease.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

It will be a good day. For women of this sign, it will be particularly special; time may be spent shopping. Job seekers may receive a call from a multinational company. Marital life will remain sweet. Students preparing for competitions should continue their efforts. Friends’ advice will be very useful. Offer cardamom to Goddess Kushmanda, and happiness will come into life.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day will be excellent. A new plan to expand business will be made. There may be an opportunity to serve an elderly lady, which should be considered a blessing. Most of the work that was planned will be completed. Students should keep trying, as the prospects of success are strong. Act according to ability and position. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga, and efforts will bear fruit.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

It will be an average day. Time spent with family will create a happy atmosphere at home. Hard work will impress others, and they will follow your example. Office work may feel challenging. Students will learn something new in college and develop a stronger interest in studies. Business will see better profits than usual, and financial situation will remain strong. Eat fresh fruits to stay healthy. Offer flowers to Goddess Kushmanda for relief from health issues.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 3

Leo Horoscope Today

It will be a good day. For those in politics, the day is favourable, and social work may receive appreciation. Speaking to higher authorities may bring a positive response. New opportunities in employment are possible. Business may be profitable. Necessary items for the household will be purchased, and someone special may assist. Perform an aarti of Goddess Durga, and income will increase.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be mixed. Hard work will be rewarded. Persistent efforts over the past few days may bring success. Significant responsibilities may be assigned, which will be managed well. Many people around may offer advice to complete a task. Maintain trust in your spouse, and relationships will strengthen. Health will be fine. Family problems will ease, and happiness will prevail at home. Bow before Goddess Kushmanda, and business will flourish.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 2

Libra Horoscope Today

It will be excellent. An elder or senior may provide valuable guidance. Memories of the past may surface. Business matters will increase in busyness, and financial position will be stable. Learn from mistakes and move forward with confidence. Do not imitate others; trust yourself. Light a ghee lamp before Goddess Kushmanda to receive the support of others in life.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day will be average. Women considering a home business will find it favourable. Avoid rushing any tasks, or work may need to be redone. Take some time from the busy schedule for spiritual practices; the mind will feel peaceful. Focus on improving behaviour. Pay attention to Goddess Durga for good health.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

People will agree with your plans. If planning to purchase new land, consult elders. Students will have a satisfactory day with opportunities to learn something new. Lovers will share feelings, bringing sweetness to relationships. Family discussions in the evening may allow open expression of opinions. There may be attempts to learn new technology. Offer sweets to Goddess Kushmanda to gain fortune.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It will be favourable. Students will be enthusiastic about studies, spending more time on learning, which will please the family. Textile traders may gain unexpected profits. Financial position will strengthen. Offer a red chunari to Goddess Durga, and social respect will increase.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be favourable. Recognition for diligence at work may come. Assigned tasks will be completed on time, and finishing some work early will bring joy. Steps may be taken to resolve ongoing conflicts in friendships. Spouse’s support will help with tasks, and a positive mindset will bring benefits. Offer cloves to Goddess Durga to complete pending tasks.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Efforts will be made to control expenses. Interest in religious activities will be shown. Students will have a successful day with opportunities to learn new things. Seeking blessings from parents will resolve problems. Health will remain good. Participation in religious events is likely, and time may be spent with spouse. Bow before Goddess Kushmanda, and pending tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)