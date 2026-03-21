Horoscope today, March 21, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, and it is Saturday. The Tritiya Tithi will last until 11:57 pm. It is also the third day of Chaitra Navratri. Indra Yoga will remain in effect until 7:01 pm, and Ashwini Nakshatra will last until 12:38 am tonight. Today also marks Gangaur Vrat, as well as Matsya Jayanti.

The day brings different indications for each zodiac sign. While Aries and Leo natives may receive success and appreciation, Cancer individuals are advised to remain patient and composed. Taurus and Sagittarius natives may receive good news, whereas Gemini individuals may see an increase in responsibilities. Let us now take a look at the detailed horoscope by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed outcomes. You are likely to be appreciated at work. You may actively participate in social activities. Children should focus more on their studies. Offer something sweet to your mother to bring harmony into family relationships.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

You are likely to receive good news from someone close. You may visit a religious place and plan to start a new business. Relationships with relatives will improve. You will feel enthusiastic about beginning something new. Offer cloves to Goddess Durga to overcome unnecessary fears.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today may prove to be a significant day in your life. Family responsibilities may increase, which you will handle well. You may feel emotional regarding personal matters. Teachers may attend a meeting today. Perform Durga Aarti with your family to strengthen harmony at home.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be moderate. Practising patience will help your pending plans succeed. You may overcome a long-standing issue. You may consider learning a new language. Neighbours may assist you in completing tasks. Pray to Goddess Chandraghanta for good health.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Luck will favour you throughout the day. Pending tasks are likely to be completed. People will be impressed by your words. Help from a stranger may bring you happiness. Married life will remain joyful. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga to remove negativity from your home.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

A wonderful day awaits you. Students may achieve good results in competitive exams. Your elder brother may discuss an important topic with you. Health-wise, the day will remain favourable. Seek blessings from your mother to achieve success.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be pleasant. Family members will resolve issues through mutual understanding, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Progress will come your way. Students preparing for competitive exams may receive good news. Offer flowers to Goddess Chandraghanta to complete pending tasks.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will find solutions to your problems quickly. Your qualities will be appreciated at home. Family members will be pleased with your efforts. You may make changes to an ongoing plan. Your social work will be recognised. Offer honey to Goddess Durga to enhance your reputation.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. You may receive good news from a relative, bringing happiness at home. Health will improve. Financial conditions may get better. You may try something new and achieve positive results. Apply vermilion (kumkum) to Goddess Durga for prosperity.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You will have a good day. You will help others as much as possible. You may develop an interest in literature. Those working in the media sector may be busy completing projects. Be cautious while driving. Worship Goddess Chandraghanta to increase prosperity.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be excellent. You may gain more financial benefit than expected. Tasks will be completed smoothly. Commerce students may learn something new. People in creative fields will gain recognition. Offer a coconut to Goddess Durga to improve financial stability.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will bring positive results. You may connect with a political figure. You will work with full confidence to complete pending tasks. You may make changes to your plans. You will remain spiritually inclined and may get an opportunity to serve animals. Light camphor before Goddess Durga to ensure smooth completion of tasks.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)