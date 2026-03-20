Horoscope today, March 20, 2026: What the stars say for Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and other zodiacs

New Delhi:

Today is the second day (Dwitiya) of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and it falls on Friday. The Dwitiya tithi will last until 2:31 AM tonight. It is also the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Brahma Yoga will remain until 10:15 PM tonight, and Revati Nakshatra lasts until 2:28 AM. Additionally, Panchak and the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal will be observed today. The influence of Brahma Yoga, Revati Nakshatra, and the second day of Navratri will be seen on health, professional, and family life for all zodiac signs. While some signs may see gains and progress, others should exercise caution. Let’s see what today has in store for all 12 zodiac signs, as per Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries, today will be a favourable day for you. Any work you start will be completed on time. It is an ideal day for planning new initiatives. Your efforts and hard work will yield meaningful results. People involved in politics may achieve notable success. Financial conditions are expected to improve. Offer sweets to Maa Brahmacharini; your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus, today promises to be an excellent day. Your current business activities will see improvement, and there may be a chance of securing a new contract. If you are considering investments, act without delay. You may participate in a religious activity with your family, which will bring joy. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, and happiness will enter your life.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini, today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. It is important to strengthen connections with honest people. Maintain harmony between yourself and your colleagues. It is an auspicious time for business-related work. Government employees may soon receive a promotion. Your marital life will be happy. Perform the aarti of Maa Durga; your health will improve.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer, today may bring mixed results. If you are a writer, you may begin a new creation today. Focus your energy to develop new strategies. It is also an ideal day to put your plans into action. Guidance from a senior family member will help resolve matters related to ancestral property. Offer a red chunari to Maa Brahmacharini; your ongoing difficulties will come to an end.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo, today your financial position will remain strong. Work will progress smoothly. However, excessive criticism or strict discipline imposed on colleagues may affect their efficiency. You may get some relief from office workload today. There will be a phone conversation with a relative, and family relationships will strengthen. Begin new ventures by invoking Maa Brahmacharini’s name for success.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo, today brings happiness. Due to personal commitments, your presence in your workplace may be limited, but all tasks will be completed smoothly. Employees may receive good news regarding promotions. Students will be able to concentrate on their studies. Focus on Maa Brahmacharini; pending payments will be received.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra, today will be favourable for you. Plans for festive activities at home will take shape. If you are considering investing in an important project, take prompt decisions. There may also be plans for home decoration or changes. Religious activities will be completed successfully. Children’s health will remain good. Light incense in front of Maa Brahmacharini; your family members will support your decisions.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio, today will be a good day. With moderate income, you will need to keep a check on your budget and avoid unnecessary expenses. Efforts will be needed to maintain harmonious relationships with siblings. You may plan an outing with a friend. Avoid fried or oily foods and take care of your health. Offer cloves to Maa Durga; your financial situation will improve.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius, today will be more rewarding than before. It is a favourable time to improve work systems. Support from family members will help you make decisions. Recognition and special honour may come your way for commendable work. Young people of this sign will be vigilant about their future. Disputes with relatives may come to an end. Light a ghee lamp before Maa Durga; your business will flourish.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn, today will be a good day. The results of your hard work and abilities will be visible. Resolution of a longstanding problem will bring relief. Several beneficial and peaceful opportunities are forming at this time. You may form a lasting friendship with a colleague. The day will be joyful for your partner. Bow before Maa Durga to maintain sweetness in relationships.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius, you will feel refreshed throughout the day. Resolution of a family-related issue will create an atmosphere of peace and calm. There are signs of increased prosperity. You may spend quality time with your family during a religious activity. Children will receive support from an influential person at home. Fold your hands before Maa Brahmacharini; the blessings of elders will remain with you.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces, problems that started without reason will end completely through your mother’s blessings. Using wisdom and discretion will ensure that the day favours you in all matters. You will also have a chance to spend quality time with family and friends. Exercise will resolve any health issues. Offer a coconut to Maa Durga; money lent will be returned.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)