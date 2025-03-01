Horoscope Today, March 2: Libra will have a great day ahead, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 24, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for March 2, 2025: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Sunday. The Tritiya Tithi will be there till 9:03 PM. Today there will be Shubh Yoga till 12:39 PM, after that Shukla Yoga will start. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 9 AM today, and then the Revati Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Venus will become retrograde in Pisces at 6:06 AM today.Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will be successful in ending the problems going on in your personal life. There will be happiness in family life. You will have good success in the work field. People trying to get a government job are likely to get new opportunities. Your experience will be the reason for prestige. You will get respect in the society. Today you can participate in a social festival. People will be impressed by your ideas.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number:5

Taurus

Today is going to bring change for you. Today you will make changes in your routine. You will take time to help people. During this time you need to take special care of your health. Due to this, your decision-making ability will be affected. You will take advice from an experienced person in the development of business. Your plans will be successful. There will be chances of income for you. You will get good results regarding children. Family life will be good.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Your pending work will be completed. Due to this your confidence will increase, and with full morale, you will complete your tasks in the workplace. There are chances of transfer in the job. Your financial condition will be good. You can go to beautiful places with your family. Your bonding with your spouse will be good. Suddenly some challenges will come in front of you, but you will be able to get out of them easily. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. You will get the full support of the family members.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Cancer

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will meet new people. Today your efforts will bring success. There will be a possibility of sudden monetary gains for you. Looking at your work in the workplace, you will get a good promotion. You will be very busy due to your work and will be able to give less time to the family. But you will maintain a balance between your work and family. Today is going to be a good day for students. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 5

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get to work in a positive environment in your workplace. Your relationship with colleagues will be good. Today you will start a new work. In which you are likely to get good success. Today your financial condition will be good. You will try your best to help others. You will get a lot of relief by resolving any of your family problems. You will go on a religious trip somewhere with your spouse. Your journey will prove to be auspicious and fruitful.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Today your day will be full of joy. You will get good news today, which will keep a smile on your face all day. Your wait for promotion in the job will end. Work pressure will increase on the new post. You will work with full caution. Today you will be able to solve the problems of the family. A situation of financial gain will be created for you. Due to some work plan, you will have to travel far. Today there will be an increase in the comforts of your home.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. There is a possibility of financial gain from many means. You will get good news from the child. There are chances of success in the job. Your salary can increase. There will be some problems in property matters, but you will be successful in court. Today your confidence will be strengthened. During this time your friends will help you. Your family life will be pleasant, you can go on a fun trip with the family.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

Today will be a special day for you. You will get a chance to show your abilities in the workplace. Workload may increase in the job, due to which you will not be able to give time to the family. But you will maintain a good balance between work and home. Family life will be happy. Conflicts regarding children will be resolved. Your financial condition will be good. During this time, you have to be a little careful with your co-workers. Avoid getting into any kind of debate. You will be successful in buying a property.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Today will be an auspicious day for you. You will get excellent results in your job. Circumstances will be favourable for you. Opponents will create some difficulties at the workplace, but you will focus on your work. Your concentration will bring you success. Your savings plans will be successful. You will get a golden opportunity to invest. You can go to visit a religious place with your family. You will get a good opportunity to spend time with the family. But during this time, bring some humility in your nature.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will get many opportunities to spend time with friends. You may go on short trips with relatives, your trip will be pleasant. Mutual love will increase in family relationships. The court's decision regarding an old dispute may be in your favor. There are chances of promotion in the job. During this time, you are likely to get good money from your hard work. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

Today will be better than usual for you. You will try to change your job, you are likely to be successful in it. Your salary will increase. There will be a balance in your financial condition. You will get a chance to attend a family function. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. You will be successful in fulfilling the responsibilities of the house with your spouse. There is a possibility of progress in business. You will be able to get health benefits by adopting a good routine and maintaining good food.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. You will get to see happiness in family life. Long pending works will be completed. You will get the support of your colleagues in the workplace. You will spend the day happily with your friends. Today your married life will be happy. Today you will be busy shopping with your spouse. There is a possibility of religious function at home. Some people will start a business in partnership. Today your child will make progress in the field of studies.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)