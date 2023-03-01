Horoscope Today, March 2: Good day for Aries, Leo, Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 2

Horoscope Today 2 March 2023: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha, Dashami and Thursday. Ayushman Yoga will be there till 5.41 pm today. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 12:44 pm today, after that Punarvasu Nakshatra will be there. Apart from this, starting from 7.55 pm today, Bhadra will continue till 9.11 am tomorrow morning. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 2 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will prepare a plan to start a new job. Your level of success will be higher than others. You will get cooperation from the people around you. You will get the blessings of your parents. You will continue to get the support of your siblings. Suddenly you will get money from some source. Your meeting with big officials will be successful. Your morale will increase. Want to get the property registered, today will be a good day. Will feel energetic.

Taurus

The day will be fine. Expect more profit with less effort. You will make constant efforts to improve your work. There will be a shower of happiness in your married life. You can plan to do a designer course. Women will learn to cook a new dish online. Your financial situation will be better. If you are thinking about a partnership in business, then definitely take advice from someone close to you, it will be beneficial. If you have problems related to your knees, then you will get checked by a good doctor.

Gemini

Today you will be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities well. New ways to move forward in life will automatically open up. There are chances of monetary gains for businessmen. You will help someone in expanding his business. Today is a good day for the people associated with the marketing of this amount. A new client will try to connect with the lawyers of this zodiac. You will buy some new stuff for the house. You will help your spouse with some work. Keep your attention collected while driving.

Cancer

The day is going to be mixed. Due to some extra work in the office, you will reach home late. You must listen to everyone before taking any major decision in the matter of family. You will get support from the child side. The work that has been stopped for a long time will be completed today. Will plan to go somewhere with friends. Employment opportunities will be available. By spending time with the spouse, sweetness will increase in the relationship. Give a pleasant atmosphere to the elders, that is, keep them happy. Some gifts can be received from lovemate.

Leo

The day will be normal. You will get a chance to express your opinion in the office. You will get success in your career. Your confidence will increase with the help of siblings at home. There will be an increase in the happiness and fortune of the family. Will try to spend more time with your spouse. Today you will feel a little lazy due to your irregular routine. You should avoid postponing your work. It would be better to complete the work on time. Interacting with the staff members in the office, so that they can help in work. If you are preparing for a competitive exam, then keep practicing continuously.

Virgo

Today you will get the support of luck. Today office work will be completed in a better way and faster than everyday. You will get someone's help to increase your income. The plans made to take the business forward will be successful. Your spouse will praise you for some work, it will make your mind happy. The atmosphere of your house will remain good, you will spend time with the children. Will fulfill his family responsibilities well. There are chances of promotion of the people associated with the company. Harmony will increase in your married life.

Libra

Today your day will be happy. You will get some important news, you will be appreciated in society. The prestige of people associated with politics will increase, and people will be impressed by your words. There will be victory in court cases. There will be an increase in your workspace. There will be cooperation of colleagues in completing any work. New opportunities to move forward in your career will emerge. Everyday tasks will benefit. Today there will be more profit in business than everyday. The rank of government department employees will increase. There will be an increase in your family's happiness, there will be sweetness in mutual coordination.

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will get to learn some new things. People associated with the field of literature will get some great news today. Will establish new dimensions in career. Today you will get rid of something going on in your mind for many days, due to which you will feel very relieved. You will spend happy moments with family members. There will be strength in married relations. Your financial side will be strong. The day will be good for the teachers.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. Today you should avoid getting entangled with old things. Some people can oppose you by getting angry on small things. There is a possibility of meeting influential people. You will also get some new advice in terms of investment. You will get some new opportunities to increase the business. You are likely to get success to a great extent in the work done in collaboration with others. The health of the parents will be very good. Your hard work will pay off, you will get success in some work.

Capricorn

Today will be your best day. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Whatever work you try to do, you will get good success in that work. There will be cooperation of seniors in the field. There are chances of getting benefits from business-related travel. There will be mutual harmony among all the members of the family. There will be good opportunities for financial gain. Special friends will help you in doing any work. Your health will be better.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will be interested in academic work. People associated with the field of politics of this amount will get success. A religious event will be planned in the family. You will only get profit in business. You will get a gift from your elder brother. Women today will finish household chores soon. Will bring changes in your career under the right plan. In terms of health, you will feel fit. Happiness and prosperity will come to your household life. The day will be special for women. They will get more profit in business.

Pisces

Today your personality will shine. Your confidence will increase. Will take interest in religious works with family members. Guests will arrive at your house, due to which the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant. You will have to travel in connection with business, which will be very beneficial for you. With the help of a life partner, you will be able to complete the tasks today. Your health will be better. You will try to understand the wishes of the people. You will be successful in completing well-thought-out work plans.

