Horoscope today, March 19, 2026: What the stars say for Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and other zodiacs

New Delhi:

The day marks the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, falling on a Thursday. The Pratipada tithi continues through the entire day and night until 4:53 am the next morning. Chaitra Navratri begins on this auspicious occasion. Shukla Yoga remains effective until 1:17 am late at night, while Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra lasts until 4:05 am the following dawn. Panchak is also in effect. Here is what the day indicates for all twelve zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

Success in the workplace is quite likely, although the overall energy remains mixed. Relief from a lingering issue brings a sense of ease. Spending time in spiritual or religious pursuits will uplift your mindset. Medical students are likely to receive support from seniors.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus Horoscope Today

A beneficial day lies ahead. Efforts made in the past, even small ones, begin to yield positive outcomes. A clearer understanding of life’s realities develops. Maintaining composure in challenging situations will prove helpful. Expressing yourself calmly ensures smoother interactions.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day remains fairly average. Time may be spent improving family matters and strengthening relationships through open discussions. Efforts made towards a specific goal are likely to bear fruit. Advice from someone close could turn out to be quite valuable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Positive news regarding career prospects is indicated. Those involved in politics may receive appreciation for past efforts. Progress continues steadily, even if in small steps. Paying attention to health helps maintain both physical and mental vitality. A favourable time for purchasing electronic items.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Fortune appears supportive. Conversations with friends bring comfort and relaxation. Business conditions remain stable. Gains may come through an external source. Thoughtful decision-making rather than haste will lead to smoother outcomes.

Lucky Colour:Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

Focus remains firmly on completing pending tasks. Some repairs or maintenance work at home may arise. A desire for solitude could lead to quiet reflection. Guidance from an experienced individual helps in making decisions. Support from family members is evident, and a meeting with a close friend is likely.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

A mixed yet manageable day unfolds. Support from your father in business matters proves helpful. Achieving desired outcomes brings satisfaction. Young individuals may come across new employment opportunities. Financial efforts begin to show results, and appreciation from others boosts morale.

Lucky Colour:Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A favourable day overall for people associated with this zodiac sign. Quality time with your partner in the evening enhances emotional bonding. Improvements in your working style open doors to new opportunities. Assistance from an influential person may help complete official matters. Desired responsibilities at work may also come your way.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Colleagues and seniors are likely to appreciate your performance today. Spending time among experienced individuals provides valuable insights. Efforts to strengthen financial stability succeed. Property-related matters may reach completion. Children may seek your attention and companionship. Health should not be neglected.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A sense of transformation in your role or responsibilities may be felt. Daily income shows improvement. Strengthening professional contacts proves beneficial. Avoid rushing into new ventures. Young individuals may receive encouraging career-related news, along with chances of promotion.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

An excellent day overall for Aquarius. Those involved in the cosmetics trade may see significant profits. Respect and care in relationships strengthen bonds further. You are likely to set a positive example as a parent. Thoughtful planning in professional matters brings favourable results. Discovering something old may bring unexpected joy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Happiness surrounds you. Major success in business is possible. Active participation in social activities enhances your presence. Interactions with friends and relatives increase. Confidence and personality shine through. Your partner may give you a reason to feel truly content.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)