Horoscope Today, March 18: Sagittarius to get success in career, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, March 18:

Today's Horoscope, March 18, 2025: Today is the Chaturthi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. The Chaturthi date will remain till 10:10 pm tonight. Swati Nakshatra will remain till 5:52 pm today. Apart from this, Harshal will enter Taurus at 5:39 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. You should be a little careful in your behavior with the officers. Today you will get new sources of money. The interest of the youth of this zodiac in the field of science will increase. Today people trying to go abroad can get good news. Today students should avoid being careless about their studies. Today you will feel lazy from the work of the whole day, but you will not back down from hard work. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Taurus

Your day is going to start well. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Today your valor and patience will increase. Today businessmen are likely to get profit. Women of this zodiac will achieve special success in their business and job. Today, to make the atmosphere of the house pleasant, you will spend some time with the family. Today you will start some thoughtful work. Today the mind will be happy due to the success of the son. Your married life will be full of harmony.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Daily life activities will go well. Today your mind will be more towards spirituality. Today the pending work is going to be completed, although more hard work will also have to be done. Your positive and balanced thinking will help you to complete the work in a proper way. Today your proper contribution will remain in social activities. You will go to visit some religious place with the family. Today is a very good day for the newly married people of this zodiac. After the work is completed, do not forget to express gratitude to the colleagues. You will spend a good time with the family.

Cancer

Today is going to be favorable for you. Your work will be according to your wish. You will have a discussion with friends on a particular topic, which can benefit you. Students of this zodiac need to maintain a lot of concentration on a particular subject. Do not share your secrets with anyone today. If we talk about health, then you have to be alert about health. You will feel more interested in doing any work. Married life will be sweet. You will keep yourself calm today. You can get success in business.

Leo

Today has brought a gift of happiness for you. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time. Today you will try to remove the ongoing discord in married life. Today, there will be a lot of busyness in business matters. But there is no possibility of much improvement right now. There is a possibility of a big deal in property-related work. Today there will be proper harmony among family members.

Virgo

Today your day has brought happy moments. Do not waste your time on useless works. If you start the stalled work again, then you will definitely benefit. More focus should be given to completing the pending official work; focus on completing the work as soon as possible. The more hard work you do, the better results you will get. The boss can gift you the necessary items today. Today is a good day for lovemate.

Libra

Today is a very special day for you. In the office, you will get the help of seniors in some work, due to which your work will be completed on time. Today you need to be careful of strangers. Businessmen doing business in partnership will get more profit today than usual. You will discuss expanding the business. Today, there will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. Today, you will get new experiences, which will prove to be useful for you in the future.

Scorpio

Today is an auspicious day. You will get profit in business. Today, you will get an opportunity to spend time with respected people, and you will get to learn a lot from them. Today, the purchase of valuable items related to the comforts of the house is possible. Today, you will be interested in religious works. Today, you will think about buying a new vehicle from your family members. You will be happy after getting good news from the children's side. There will be good coordination with people in the society. There are chances of completion of pending works.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your decision-making ability will increase. You will fulfill family responsibilities well. Students are expected to get proper success in interviews or careers. If the proceedings related to property are going on, then today things can be done. Your positive attitude towards life will strengthen your confidence. Avoid overspending; the financial condition will be good. You will plan to travel with children.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. There will be harmony in married life. You will remain busy in daily chores. Money stuck in business can be recovered. If any kind of negative situation arises today, be patient; everything will be fine. Solve any problem in the house in a peaceful manner today.

Aquarius

Today is going to bring new changes for you. The court verdict may come in your favor. The confusion going on for some time will be resolved today, due to which you will feel relaxed. Today is a very good time for investment-related work. Today you will get the blessings and love of the elders of the house. Whatever work you think of doing, by keeping a positive attitude towards it, all the work will be done well. Excessive work can affect health.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will be successful in finding solutions to your problems. There are chances of good offers coming for the people of this zodiac doing jobs. Having an interest in spirituality will make your nature more humble. Today there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Today your coordination with your spouse will be good. You may get profit in business. You will go to the market to buy household items.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)