Horoscope today, March 18, 2026: Your daily prediction for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra, falling on a Wednesday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 8:26 am, after which Amavasya will begin. A favourable Shubh Yoga will continue through the day and night until 4:01 am tomorrow. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will also prevail till 5:21 am the next morning. The day is further marked by Panchak and Shraddha Amavasya. With the alignment of Shubh Yoga, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra and Panchak, some zodiac signs may see growth and gains, while others may need to move with caution.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a positive day for Aries natives. Advice from family members will prove valuable. There may be an increase in material comforts, and students may feel motivated to try something new. A slight change in routine could help you stay more productive. At work, you may get a chance to discuss an important matter with key people, and it would be wise to make the most of it. The evening may be spent enjoying a meal with family at a restaurant. Health is expected to remain good.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day may remain fairly normal for Taurus natives. Even opponents may appreciate your work today. You will be able to handle tasks efficiently with your intelligence. Working professionals may receive support from colleagues, helping complete tasks faster. There are chances of travelling out of state for business. Students may feel more competitive and focused. You may also get an opportunity to help someone in need. Positive news related to children is likely, and a sudden financial gain may lead to a small celebration at home.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives may have a busy day ahead. Pending money may be recovered, strengthening your financial position. You may feel inclined towards social work. In business, a planned approach will bring benefits. Work may present some challenges, but patient decision-making will open doors to success. Travel related to an important task may turn out to be pleasant. Students, especially in arts, may receive guidance from teachers. You may also plan an outing with your partner. Academic success is indicated.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be better for Cancer natives. Colleagues may be impressed by your ideas at work, but avoid interfering in others’ tasks. Your spouse may bring happiness into your day. Support from parents will help you complete tasks on time. Be cautious while communicating with others. You may spend a pleasant evening with friends. Discussions around expanding your business are likely. Keeping yourself engaged will help avoid overthinking, and you may go out of your way to help others.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to have a great day. A sudden financial gain may lead you to buy something you need. Harmony in married life will improve. Those involved in politics may have a particularly favourable day, with chances of receiving new responsibilities. Students may succeed in competitive exams. Your reputation in society may grow. At work, promotion and increment prospects may boost your morale. Any ongoing disagreements with your partner may be resolved.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives may experience a joyful day. There are signs of receiving good news. You may feel inclined to help someone. However, be cautious as some people may be planning against you. Your creative talents may shine today. Financial conditions are likely to improve. You may plan a religious activity with your parents. Health will remain stable. You may enjoy some happy moments with your spouse and also go out to shop for household needs.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives may have a busy day. Avoid getting entangled in past issues. Losing your temper over small matters may lead to opposition, so stay calm. Partners will understand each other better and may plan an outing. You may learn something new from elders at home. A long-pending task is likely to be completed, bringing mental peace. You will remain socially active, and a desire to start something new may be fulfilled. Children are likely to meet your expectations. Stay focused at work.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives may feel energetic and enthusiastic. New ideas to grow your business may come to mind. Sharing your thoughts with your father could help resolve ongoing issues. Teamwork will bring success. You may receive valuable advice from elders regarding investments. A change in workspace may bring renewed energy. Your image among others may improve. With multiple tasks at hand, prioritising may feel difficult. Students, especially in computer studies, may get a good learning opportunity.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may receive strong support from luck in new ventures. You may feel spiritually inclined and could visit a temple. Career growth is indicated. A family member securing a government job may bring joy at home. Avoid making major investments under someone’s influence. Advice from your spouse may prove beneficial. You may hesitate to take on new responsibilities, which could affect your efforts. However, coordination with your partner will remain strong. Spending time with friends reminiscing old memories is likely. Exercise will help boost positivity.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may have a busy schedule. Your boss may assign new responsibilities, which you will handle with dedication and effort, earning appreciation. New sources of income may emerge, strengthening your financial position. Interest in art and literature may grow. Those associated with sports may stay occupied with practice. You will continue to receive support from parents in financial matters, along with help from friends. You may take special care of your parents. A friend may visit your home, and there are chances of fulfilling your desire to buy a new property.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives may find the day favourable. Routine tasks may take more time than expected. Before investing in a business, it would be wise to seek advice from elders. Showing respect to seniors may bring prosperity. Fathers may try to fulfil their children’s wishes. Those planning to start a new business should focus on market analysis today. You may receive a new responsibility, which you will handle well. People associated with the arts may see good profits.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to have a favourable day. With support from elders, an important task may get completed. You may receive good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand you better, bringing freshness into the relationship. Participating in social work may feel fulfilling. Domestic tensions are likely to ease. You may plan to watch a movie at home with siblings. There is a chance of meeting an influential person. Auspicious events may take place at home, creating a happy atmosphere.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)