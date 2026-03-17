Horoscope today, March 17, 2026: Check predictions for Gemini, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi tithi lasts until 9:23 AM, after which Chaturdashi tithi begins. Siddh Yog prevails until 8:15 AM, followed by Sadhya Yog. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra continues through the day and night until 6:09 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Panchak and Masashivratri Vrat are observed. Here is what Acharya Indu Prakash Ji predicts for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

A golden day awaits you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Keep an eye on your spending, or it could create minor difficulties in the near future. Avoid unnecessary stress. Accepting that some things are impossible to change is a key life lesson. Amidst the daily hustle, you will find ample time for yourself and accomplish the tasks you enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus Horoscope Today

Favourable circumstances open new paths for progress. Students should focus fully on their studies to secure exam success. Those in private jobs may receive a promotion. Family events or social gatherings could require careful words. Be aware that overthinking may create unnecessary fear.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

An average day lies ahead. You may feel that you are in a changed role. Finances are likely to be managed well, and balance will be maintained in life, though changes in old situations may take time. Concentrate on completing tasks efficiently. Opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income are present, while happiness enters domestic life. Multiple activities will keep you occupied, and even the most difficult tasks will be handled with determination.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your mind is inclined towards political and social activities. Pleasant journeys related to political matters are possible. Routine tasks will be completed on time and could bring benefits. Dreams of purchasing a new vehicle may come true. Sharing your thoughts with someone who values them will be rewarding. Family members will respect your opinions, and good news from children is likely. Efforts to maintain harmony in the household will prove successful.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Favourable conditions exist for real estate or business acquisitions. Parents will be delighted if children secure good jobs. Relief from long-standing illness is possible. Avoid harbouring feelings of revenge, and take care not to let irritability affect your interactions. Collaborating with friends in business may be fruitful. Ample time will be available to share your feelings with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

A fresh wave of energy enters your life. Focus on creative work to enhance your experience. Some family members may create obstacles, so improve patience and behaviour. Think carefully before lending money, and avoid letting others’ opinions sway your decisions. Conflicts with your spouse are likely to resolve, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Success in professional endeavours is likely. Approach family matters with a calm mind; outcomes will favour you. Siblings may seek your assistance. Recognition may come for social contributions. Medical students can expect guidance from seniors. Protect important household documents. Minor health-related stress may arise but will soon pass. Creativity may help give a new dimension to work. Students may exceed expectations in competitive activities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A brilliant period lies ahead. Business expansion plans are likely to yield profit. Elders will assist in resolving family issues. Those in cosmetics trade may earn well. New knowledge from your father is possible. An old possession could bring joy. Time spent talking with friends over the phone will be rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Favourable conditions prevail. Colleagues and seniors will appreciate your performance. Essential tasks will be completed smoothly. Responsibilities in business entrusted by your father will be executed diligently. Those in furniture trade may achieve higher-than-expected profits. Family members will enjoy your considerate behaviour. Take health seriously, incorporating morning exercises into your routine. Financial stability remains strong.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A busy day is ahead. Travel may bring new business opportunities, and major deals could resolve financial concerns. Gym trainers may gain new clients. Professional skills will sharpen, allowing you to advance in your field with strong planning. Opportunities for maintaining or increasing position and income are present. Educational and social activities will keep you engaged, and challenging tasks will be completed successfully.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Workload may increase at the office, requiring overtime. Careful handling of finances will prevent losses. Travel and media-related business could take a new turn. Valuable advice from someone close is likely. Mothers may treat children with sweets. Minor health fluctuations among elders will require your attention. Your spouse may present a gift to someone else.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Fortune is on your side. Bank employees will complete tasks quickly. Lovers may spend quality time together and plan a dinner. Pending money is likely to be returned. Your work will be widely appreciated. Steps toward success are assured. Students should approach important matters with patience and calm to ensure smooth outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)