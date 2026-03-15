Horoscope today, March 15, 2026: Check predictions for Gemini, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Sunday. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain until 9:17 am. Parigh Yoga will prevail until 10:26 am, after which Shiv Yoga will begin. Shravan Nakshatra will remain throughout the day and night until 5:56 am tomorrow. In addition, the Papmochani Ekadashi fast will be observed today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today you may complete some important tasks related to family life. Maintain a positive attitude. You may also think about plans you have made for the future. You will receive support in achieving your goals. You will recognize the importance of family, friends and your spouse in your life. Patience and calmness will remain in your nature, helping you solve problems easily. You may also have to travel for family responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for business. You may get some good opportunities related to investments. New ideas will keep coming to your mind. The day is very good for planning and making decisions. Focus on your responsibilities and try to complete every task with enthusiasm. Your efforts may soon bring positive results. If you are planning to propose to someone, today is a favourable day. Luck will support you. Unemployed people may get job opportunities. You will speak openly and try to understand others’ problems.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. You will feel motivated to start new work. There are chances of business growth and profits may even double. Handle your tasks carefully and help others whenever possible. Your financial condition will remain stable. It will be a good day for love partners and you will receive affection and support from your partner. Students should manage their timetable properly so they can focus on studies. You may purchase a new electronic item today. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. Try to keep your thinking positive. You may consider switching jobs and good options could appear. At the office, you will successfully complete pending tasks. To make up with a partner who is upset, you may give them a gift they like. Think carefully before taking any decision, as haste may cause losses. In the evening, you may plan to watch a movie with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be good. People you meet will feel impressed by you. Family support will help in business matters. Maintain control over your speech at the workplace. You may feel confused about your career for some time, but the situation will soon be resolved. Your health will improve compared to before; include dry fruits in your diet. You may plan an outing with children. Ongoing disputes in married life may finally settle down. Keep your expenses under control to avoid trouble.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today you may feel like stepping away from routine work and enjoying nature. You may gain profit through negotiations involving old valuable items. It is also a good day to complete unfinished tasks. Your financial condition will improve. Your confidence will become the key to your success. Students planning to enrol in a new course may find the day favourable. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. Family life will remain happy and siblings will support you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will bring new experiences. Many new ideas will come to your mind and you may meet talented people. You will feel refreshed and energetic. Some necessary changes may occur in plans made earlier. You may wish to try something new in business. Use logic instead of emotions while making decisions. Financial gains in business may help you clear debts. You may attend a family function or an auspicious event with relatives.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for property investments. Advice from elders will prove beneficial. There are chances of financial gain. Your interest in social welfare activities may increase. Opponents may try to challenge you but will not succeed. Job holders may achieve special success and receive support from senior officials. Businesspeople may see an increase in income. You may receive a sudden call from an old friend. Your health may be slightly disturbed compared to before, so stay cautious.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today your interest in spirituality will increase. You may go on a religious journey. Your interest in political activities may also grow. Your respect among neighbours will increase. You may achieve success in educational competitions. The day will be favourable for science students. Your relationship with your mother will remain pleasant. You may assist your father in business matters. Pay attention to your diet and lifestyle. Love partners may see their relationship move towards marriage. Helping needy people will bring you peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Senior officials at work may appreciate your efforts. There are chances of a salary increase, which will make your day better. Maintain a respectful attitude toward your seniors. The day will also be favourable for students. Your strong performance will positively impact your career. Profits are expected in business. Financial gains may help you complete pending work. Donating at a temple may bring positive outcomes in your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may contribute to social activities. At the workplace, you may achieve better success than expected. You may meet your best friend today. In family matters, you may have an important conversation with your spouse. Avoid long-distance travel today as it will be better for your health. Wait for the right time before making business investments. The day will be good for those preparing for government exams.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Unexpected success in exams may make you very happy. Concerns related to your child’s career may be resolved. You may enjoy the pleasant weather with friends. The day will be full of enjoyment. In a government office or workplace, your boss may praise your work. You may meet new people today, which could benefit you in the future. Your father may assign you an important responsibility.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)