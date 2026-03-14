Horoscope today, March 14, 2026: Check predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

On 14 March 2026, the lunar calendar marks the Dashami Tithi of the Chaitra Krishna Paksha, falling on a Saturday. The Dashami Tithi remains until 8:11 am, after which Ekadashi Tithi begins. The Variyan Yoga continues until 10:43 am, followed by Parigh Yoga. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra remains throughout the day and night until 4:49 a.m. the next morning. In addition, at 1:01 am. late at night, the Sun will transit into Pisces. Several significant yogas and planetary combinations are forming, which may influence the lives of all zodiac signs. Planetary positions will continue to change from morning until night. Let us learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the horoscope for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be favourable. Farmers may experience improvement in agricultural activities, and support from the government in the form of agricultural resources could help progress in farming. Happiness will begin to grow in married life. Anyone wishing to start a new venture is likely to achieve success. Opportunities to move ahead may appear in competitive fields, and continued preparation will prove beneficial. A long-pending property matter may finally be resolved, bringing heartfelt satisfaction. Health is expected to remain good.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

A very pleasant period lies ahead. Individuals who have been struggling with health issues over the past few days may feel considerable relief. Good news regarding promotion at the workplace may arrive. The home environment will be cheerful and harmonious. Avoid overthinking certain matters, as it may lead to unnecessary confusion. Physical well-being should remain strong, allowing focus on work. A loan taken long ago may be fully repaid, freeing you from bank debt. Civil engineers could begin work on a new project.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Circumstances appear excellent. Material comforts are likely to increase, and business prospects look promising. Family responsibilities will be handled effectively, earning appreciation from relatives. Peace and harmony will prevail in married life. In political or public matters, maintaining good coordination with people will bring their support. Disagreements between romantic partners may finally be resolved, leading to better understanding. Several new sources of income could emerge. Physical health should remain active and strong.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

This period will bring benefits. Listening to the advice of elders may prove particularly useful. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to see their hard work produce results soon. Electricians and grain traders under this sign may earn increased profits. Sweetness and harmony will remain in married life. Respect and recognition in social circles are likely to rise, and people may admire your simplicity. A major piece of good news may come through children. Financial conditions should remain stable, while health may show improvement compared with earlier days.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

The period should pass smoothly. Students in technological fields may find themselves confused about a particular topic; consulting a senior would be beneficial. At work, meetings with new individuals may take place, and useful information could come from them. Positive thoughts may arise, along with enthusiasm to try something new. Financial stability is expected to strengthen. Purchasing a desired item is possible. Some digestive discomfort may occur, so avoiding outside food would be wise. Efforts may also be made to enhance your professional reputation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Circumstances appear moderate. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary disputes, as this may complicate matters further. Friends are likely to offer strong support. Family relationships may feel deeper and warmer than before. Politeness and flexibility in behaviour will increase respect within society. Married life is expected to grow stronger, and sharing personal thoughts with your partner may feel comforting. Individuals working away from home may get the chance to meet their families.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

The period appears favourable. People employed in private jobs may receive news of a salary increase from their superiors, leading to improvement in financial conditions. Prosperity and happiness within the family are likely to grow. A plan to visit a religious place could be made. Decisions taken by you will receive full support from family members. While purchasing necessary household items in the market, a meeting with a friend is possible. Energy levels should remain high from a health perspective.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A cheerful period is expected. Hard work in professional matters will bring success, boosting confidence and providing relief from stagnation in business. Sales in the hotel or restaurant industry could double. In the evening, a dinner gathering with friends may be organised. A positive change may occur in your nature. If planning to purchase a silver gemstone, the timing is considered auspicious. Efforts made in the workplace are likely to succeed. Health should remain excellent.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The period may prove auspicious and fruitful. Major decisions could be taken regarding an important matter. With wisdom and effort, a long-standing dispute in the neighbourhood might be resolved. Receiving pending payments may strengthen financial stability. Rather than scolding your partner over minor issues, explaining things calmly will improve trust and understanding between both of you. Family prosperity may increase. Individuals building a house will see progress in construction. Interest in exploring new things may also grow.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Positive energy is likely to dominate. Attention may turn towards purchasing favourite clothes. There are chances that a daughter may gain selection in her preferred field. Happiness may enter married life. However, rushing through tasks may lead to mistakes, so working carefully is advisable. Certain positive changes may appear in your lifestyle. Mechanical engineers might complete old assignments and receive responsibility for new targets.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Experiences may be mixed. Responsibilities could increase for those involved in politics. Disagreements in married life may come to an end. Listening patiently to elders without interrupting will prove beneficial. Romantic partners might go shopping together in the evening. The day may include enjoyable moments and entertainment. Traders dealing in clothing could see increased profits. Maintaining a pleasant attitude towards customers will be important. New connections may form in the field of social service. Avoid oily foods to maintain better health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

A beneficial period is indicated. Maintaining kindness and affection towards others will be helpful. Matters will be understood with maturity and wisdom. New opportunities for income may appear. Students may develop a stronger interest in writing and could participate in a competition. Hardware traders are likely to perform well in business. Acquaintances with knowledgeable individuals may increase. Differences in married life may finally settle. Professionals connected with technical fields may experience favourable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)