Horoscope Today, March 11: Profitable day for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 11, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 11, Horoscope: Today is the Dwadashi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 8:15 am today, after which Trayodashi Tithi will start. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain till 2:16 am today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 2:16 am today. Apart from this, the Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 11, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today you will be energetic. Engineers will get a good project today, which will be an important project in their lives. Today you will support the thing that is beneficial for you. Today your health will be good, due to which all your work will also be done well. Today you will take the children to the zoo, where the children will enjoy a lot. The day is good for settling family work. Health-related problems will go away on their own today. Today you will work on a new project in the office, and you will get success.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. People of this zodiac who do business are likely to get money today. People who are looking for a job are likely to get a job. People of this zodiac who are poets, their book of poetry can be published today. Due to this, your mind will be happy. You will go for dinner with your spouse in a good restaurant. Some people can spread rumors about you out of a sense of competition. But these activities will not have any effect on your honor and respect.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Many good opportunities are waiting for you today. But you will have to make continuous efforts for them. People of this zodiac who are interested in singing can get an offer to sing in a TV show today. Today you can also make up your mind about expensive shopping, but at the last moment, you will have difficulty making a decision. You will plan to visit a station with your loved one. Today is going to be a good day for newlywed couples.

Cancer

Today you will be very excited. Today you will make a new plan to improve your financial condition. Today you may meet some people who can help you in the future. If you work with a positive attitude today, you will get success. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get the support of teachers in understanding a topic. People preparing for administrative jobs are likely to be successful.

Leo

Today will be your lucky day. Medical students will learn some new experiences from their seniors today, which will benefit them in their future lives. The autobiographies of writers will be published today, which will be liked by people. Also, do not stop your desire to care for others today; do the work that you like. Evening time can be challenging for you. Today your company's deal with a multinational company can be finalized. Due to this, you will party with family members.

Virgo

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will spend time with your family members, which will create an atmosphere of happiness at home. You will tell the children things of wisdom so that the children walk on the right path. Whatever work you do today, you will be successful in it. Spending time with your spouse will reduce your complications. Today you will help a needy person; this will increase your status in society. Be honest with yourself, because this will help you stay happy in every situation. Today your financial condition is going to be good.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work, due to which you will get a good rating for your work. Today you will get opportunities for monetary gains, due to which you will earn a lot of money. Today there will be a balance between your work and family. Good marriage proposals will come from unmarried people. People doing business may have to travel abroad for meetings today. Today you will be successful in completing your pending tasks.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may get confused about some old matter; you will get relief from that confusion by sharing it with your friend. Guests will come to your house, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be busy. The day will be favorable for students in the technical field; you can learn new technology, which will be useful in the future. Your progress will increase your respect in society. You need to improve your behavior. Today the pace of business will remain.

Sagittarius

Today you will be full of energy. Today you will help the family members in cleaning the house. Also, you can go to the market to buy some essential items. Today you will enjoy delicious food at home. Today is a great day for newly married people of this zodiac. Lovemates can plan to go somewhere today, which will remove the ongoing rift between them. With the blessings of parents, the pending work will be completed. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Capricorn

Today will be a very good day for you. The advice of elders will be effective for you, so do the work only after taking advice from them. You have to keep your distance from those people whose thoughts are negative. The problems coming into business will end today. You can get introduced to new people soon. Your popularity will increase due to taking care of everyone's needs. For people who are thinking of ordering goods online, today is a good time; good online shopping will be done.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. After meeting friends in the evening, your old memories will be refreshed. Due to this your mood will be very good. You will throw a surprise party for your spouse today, which will increase the love between you. You will complete the tasks patiently, due to which your work will be successful. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today, a positive and disciplined approach will keep you happy. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will hold a meeting with your colleagues to expand your business. You will play games at home with your children today, which will increase family harmony. Whatever decision you take today, do it after a lot of thought; if possible, take the opinion of family members. Today you will take friends to a restaurant for dinner. Today, your close ones will double your happiness. Today your dream of buying a house will be fulfilled.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)