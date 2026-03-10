Horoscope today, March 10 2026: What the stars say for Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra and Tuesday. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 1:55 am late at night. Harshan Yoga will prevail until 8:21 am, after which Vajra Yoga will begin. Anuradha Nakshatra will remain until 7:05 pm today. In addition, the Shri Sheetala Saptami fast is being observed today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. People engaged in the hardware business will earn good profits today, which will strengthen your financial position. Your health will remain good. Students will show interest in their studies. Sweetness will increase in married life. Problems related to transfer may end today and the transfer could take place at a place of your choice. You will get an opportunity to help someone in need. People associated with politics may see an increase in their position and respect. Love partners may plan to visit a new place together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will bring gains in business. You may get a chance to meet a special relative. Students preparing for the CTET exam should continue their hard work, as success is indicated. Those running a grocery business will see good progress in their work. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse may end today, bringing peace to the household. Teachers may explain an important topic to students today. People who have been troubled by health issues for several days may experience considerable relief today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day for you. You may receive good news, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. Your work will be appreciated in the office, which will make you feel pleased. Those dealing in mobile accessories will earn good profits. You should remain humble towards family members today. Love partners may discuss their relationship with family members, who may consider their proposal. Your health will remain fit and fine.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You should avoid eating spicy food from outside in order to maintain good health. Keep your full focus on work at the office. The day will be great for people associated with the media field. You may make your parents feel special and give them a gift of their choice. Love partners may go out for dinner. Minor disagreements in married life may end, bringing sweetness to the relationship. Be cautious while driving today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you. People planning to start a restaurant business should take advice from an elder. Students will successfully complete an important project. You may achieve an office target today. You may plan a picnic with friends. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your health will remain fresh and energetic. Graphic designers may receive job offers. You will complete your work on time.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. Problems related to teachers’ transfers may be resolved. From a health perspective, you will remain active and energetic. People running a cyber café business will gain good profits. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue their hard work. Love partners may do something special for you today. You may meet an old friend, which will bring happiness. People working in the press field may receive a salary increment.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful. Problems related to obtaining a bank loan may be resolved today. People connected with politics may be honoured. Those in the cosmetics business may see high product sales. You may prepare your spouse’s favourite dish today, which will make them very happy. Your health will remain good. You may go out somewhere with family. The day will be favourable for BBA students. With a little more effort, success will certainly come.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day to start a new business. You may receive an important call from the office and may have to attend a meeting. Disagreements in married life may end, and the day with your spouse will be full of enjoyment. People connected with government departments may receive a promotion. Take care of the health of the elders in your family and ensure they take their medicines on time. Love partners may get a chance to go out. Those involved in the transport business may gain good financial profits.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day. The day will be good for students. You may consider buying a vehicle with your family. To succeed in competitive exams, you will need to work harder, and success will surely come. Your health will be better than usual today. Maintain distance from people who have negative thinking. You may receive blessings from an elder in the family, making your day full of happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You need to remain cautious of your opponents at the workplace. Love partners may get a chance to talk on the phone for a long time today. Lawyers may achieve success in a case. Students preparing for competitive exams need to accelerate their studies. People engaged in the crockery business may earn good profits today, strengthening their financial condition further. Married life will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may get significant relief from health-related problems. Misunderstandings that have been continuing with your spouse may end today, strengthening your relationship. Teachers will feel energetic and enthusiastic today. Your father may seek your advice on an important matter. Students may face some difficulty understanding a topic. People involved in the dry fruits business may earn good profits. It will be a wonderful day for love partners.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. Happiness and harmony will increase in married life. Before trusting someone too much, make sure you know them well. Students may find this the right time to choose their career path. People running online businesses may receive a big order today. Be cautious while driving. Children may receive support from their mother in completing an important task. Love partners may get a chance to go out for dinner.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)