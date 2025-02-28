Horoscope Today, March 1: Virgo will get a new job today, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 1, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 1, 2025: Today is the second day of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Saturday. The second day will remain till 12:10 pm tonight. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 4:25 pm today. Also, there will be Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra till 11:23 pm today, after which Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Phulera Dooj. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 1, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your friend can ask you for financial help, which you will not disappoint. Today you are going to get the fruits of the efforts made for some time. Today you can get great success. Due to this, your mind will be happy. You may get scolded for some work in the office. Due to this, you will be a little confused. You can go to watch a movie with your loved one. By doing meditation, your health will be good.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will think of a new way of doing some work, this will help in completing the work on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Today is a good day for builders, there will be big profits from new contracts. Today you will participate in a social function. Today friends will come to your house to meet you, with whom you will discuss your matters.

Gemini:

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will have to take help from someone to get profit in business. Today you will get a chance to show your ability. The business class will get good profit today and the financial condition will improve. Today will be a better day for students, you will make new friends in college. Financially, today you will be successful. Today you will get rid of any confusion going on earlier. Your work will be completed in a better way.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will remain positive. Whatever work you start today, will be completed on time. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Also, you will be successful in improving your close relationships. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. You can talk to your child's teacher about his career. Today is a good day for lovemates, you can plan to go out somewhere.

Leo:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can give a gift to your mother, your mother will be happy. Today you should avoid lending money to anyone, it will be good for you. Your pending work will be completed. Today you should pay more attention to listening instead of speaking. This can help you know important things. Today people will be impressed by your words and will want to connect with you. People of this zodiac are poets, today their poems will be appreciated, which will keep the mind happy.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will get good news from Telecom, this will create an atmosphere of happiness in your family. You can get good news from children. Today is going to be a good day for arts students. New ideas will come to their mind today. People looking for a job will get a good job today. Today your financial side will be strong. There are chances of two-fold growth in your business. Today will be a good day for people of this zodiac who are interested in music. An offer can also come from the film industry.

Libra:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your morale will increase today due to the completion of special work. Keep the budget in mind while making any kind of investment today. There are chances of progress for people of this zodiac who do a job. You will get a full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. You should maintain control over your speech. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in society.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, if you do not give importance to what others say, but believe in yourself, you will get benefits. You will get the support of your spouse in some important work. Your relatives may come to your house, you will feel very happy to meet them. You will enjoy different dishes with them. This is a good time for women of this zodiac sign who want to start an online business.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. Today you will get a new project in the office, which your colleagues will help you to complete. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain on you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. Today your material comforts will increase.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a great day for you. The plan you make today will prove to be good for your business. Today you can think of doing something big and different. The day of women of this zodiac will be full of busyness but will spend the evening with their families. You will get the support of senior officials of the office, spoiled work will also be done. Today is going to be a good day for students, you will be happy to get a better result in a competitive exam.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will move forward by learning something new from past mistakes. Today your day will be busy due to some important tasks. Your curiosity about new tasks will increase. You need to work patiently today and you will see its benefits in the coming time. Today you will get the desired thing, due to which your day will be spent happily. Be loyal to your work and business, which will increase happiness and satisfaction.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today special guests can come to your house, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. Lovers will plan to go on a long drive today. Mothers will tell something good to their children. Your material comforts will remain. Spend some time in the worship of God, so that your mind will remain calm. You may have to cancel the plan to go somewhere with friends. Today your married life is going to be good.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)