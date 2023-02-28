Horoscope Today, March 1: Great day for Capricorn, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, March 1

Horoscope Today, March 1: Today is the tenth day of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Today evening at 5.02 pm there will be Preeti Yoga. Today there will be Ravi Yoga which gives success in all tasks throughout the day and night. Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 9:52 am today. After that there will be Ardra Nakshatra. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 1st March for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today, your social standing will improve. Your project will be completed with the help of some friends in the office. It is a favorable day for students who want to pursue higher education. You will get help in studies from teachers, you will feel fresh throughout the day. You will get an opportunity to attend a religious event. Relationship with spouse will be better. The day is going to be good for lovemates. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. Today will be normal from the point of view of health.

Taurus

It will be a good day for you. You will get success in all the works. There will be an increase in your respect. You will plan to go to some function. Spouse will be impressed by your honesty. You should be ready for some new experiences. Today will be beneficial for the students of this zodiac compared to other days. Parent's advice will be beneficial for you. Today your friend will appreciate your behavior. Read before finalizing any business deal today. Students' interest in studies will increase. You will make up your mind to buy a new property.

Gemini

Today your day will be normal. Most of the planned work will be completed slowly. You will discuss a specific matter with friends. There will be ups and downs in the economic situation. Due to a stranger, your mood may get a little bad, but by the evening the mood will automatically get better. Avoid eating spicy food from outside today. Try to reduce your expenses today, this will strengthen your financial position.

Cancer

It will be a happy day. You will make a plan to go somewhere with the family today. Today you should avoid sharing your words with strangers. With the help of colleagues in the office, you will complete your work on time. Today you will get a chance to spend time with family. This will improve your family relations. Today your expenses are likely to increase. There is a need to control expenses. Lovemates will get a surprise today. You will get great news from your child.

Leo

Today will be your best day. You will meet a close friend on the way, with whom you will be happy. If you are thinking of starting any new work, then later on you will get a lot of benefit. There are chances of sudden monetary gains for you. Lovemate will plan to go on a trip. Students need to focus on studies today. Happiness will remain in married life. People running medical stores will do well. Today, important information will be received on the phone from a relative. You focus on your work in the office.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get some great benefit from a special person. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your health will be good. Today you will get the responsibility of a new project. You will be presented with new career opportunities. You will get a chance to connect with new people. There will be a long talk on the phone with an old friend. Today your financial side will be stronger than before. You will take your spouse for shopping, due to which your relationship will become sweet. Today we will prepare a new outline, we will definitely get success in completing it.

Libra

Today you will devote your energy to charitable endeavors. Your interest in academic work will increase. You will get the support of your life partner. You will make a plan to do some auspicious work today. Finishing the work in the office on time will make you eligible for applause. Under the right plan, you will bring changes in your career. There are chances that some important matters will be discussed. Avoid small things at home today. Students should pay attention to studies, they will get success in the examination.

Scorpio

It is going to be a mixed day. Today there will be harmony in your family. You will make a plan to hang out somewhere with your classmates. Avoid trusting an unknown person more than necessary. Today you will make up your mind to buy a vehicle. Today will be a normal day for Lovemate. You should avoid engaging in any debate. You will shop for some household items. There will be compatibility in the business of cloth traders. In politics, you should take decisions after thinking.

Sagittarius

Today you will have a good day. Relatives will continue to come and go at home. Along with this, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house till evening. Today your health is going to be better. Students of this amount will get positive results in their career. You will get a chance to help other people. There will be cooperation of parents in works. You will complete any stalled work with the help of elder brother. Today the problems related to health will end, today you will be fit. The obstacles in your workplace will end.

Capricorn

Today will be a fantastic day for you. You will get help from a friend with stalled work. Along with this, some special good news will also be received. Some new responsibilities will come to you, which you will be able to fulfill. You will be very close to success in your career. You will make a new plan, you will also be successful in it. You will get full support from elders. Today you will get relief from any stomach related problem, avoid eating oily food. Familiarity with people in business will increase.

Aquarius

It will be a neutral day. You will have to take a big decision in some matter. Also you will be successful in this. There are chances of businessmen getting some big benefit. Your understanding will keep you away from all kinds of troubles. You will have to run away from some office work. Stopped money will be returned. Lovemates should keep trust in each other, the relationship will remain strong. You can buy a new mobile phone of your choice today. The family members will facilitate the marriage of unmarried people.

Pisces

It will be your favourite day. With your ability, you will easily complete all the work. There will be mutual harmony in married life. Meeting new people will be beneficial for your future. There will be an excess of confidence. High officials will be happy with you. Today, you'll be interested in social work. Good relationships will come for the unmarried; soon a better relationship will be finalized for you. Your health will be fine.

