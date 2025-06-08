Horoscope Today, June 9: Property disputes to solve for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 09 June 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Monday, Trayodashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 09.36 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Shiva Yoga will remain till 01.09 pm today. Also, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 03.31 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 09 June 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. It is important to make changes in the business work plan today. The guidance of experienced people will be helpful for your growth; for now, your income will remain the same. There are chances of a change of place soon for the people doing jobs. Today, there will be an atmosphere of family happiness and peace. You will be happy to see that people will have a feeling of respect towards you in their minds. People working in jobs will be happy to get a big achievement.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, there will be a lot of workload, so you will have to give up laziness and lethargy. Today, strengthen your contacts more because it is going to prove very beneficial for you. You will also get some new information. Children will focus on their studies. You know that your work is not difficult; it is just that your enthusiasm has decreased, so today getting someone's advice will boost your morale, and you will do the work in a better way.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, a property-related dispute within the family can be resolved, in you will also get the help of senior members. Today, you will take care of the health of the senior members of the house. Today, your mind will be a little worried due to excessive expenses. But soon the circumstances will become favourable for you, so be patient. Today, your cooperation is necessary in solving a problem for a friend. You will get a lot of support from your brothers and sisters, and you will be happy if any of your mother's wishes are fulfilled.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. If you are making plans to expand your business, then this is a favourable time to work on them. With the advice and help of an influential person, you can get new achievements. Today, people doing government jobs will have more work. There will also be pressure from the officers. You will get happiness from the time spent with friends. Today, your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Giving proper time to your family will keep the atmosphere sweet. Today, there will be a lot of running around and hard work throughout the day, but the success of the work will also remove your fatigue. Helping a needy friend will give you spiritual peace. The youth of this zodiac will get the desired results in their career-related efforts. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, especially by paying attention to savings. Be careful in matters of health.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, also keep in mind that you should not make any important decisions by getting emotional. Parents should maintain friendly behaviour with their children, because too much control can reduce their self-confidence. Today, any kind of movement can cost time and money. Today, you will be able to face any adverse situation with your ability and talent. To develop yourself, it is also important to be a little selfish in your nature, according to the time.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, the workload in the office may increase, but the work done by you will impress your boss. Today, do not ignore your important work due to laziness or others. It is very important to take care of the budget, etc., in financial matters. Today is the time to work wisely and carefully. Today, without interfering in the matters of others, you will be busy and happy in your work. Students of this zodiac will pay special attention to their studies today, there are chances of your success soon. Mothers can make something sweet and feed their children today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number-5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, your full attention will be on improving your work. Today, children will take better care of their parents and will also listen to them. Today will be a very relaxed day. You will spend a pleasant time with family in activities like entertainment, online shopping. Your behavioural skills will also give you success in your financial and business matters. The money lent will be returned, you can achieve some big success in business. Today, people doing business will see a good jump in their work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. There will be a situation of running around throughout the day. Spending some time on spiritual activities will also give mental peace. If there is any issue related to property, then today its results are likely to come in your favour. People of this zodiac will be serious about their future, you will also get some good news soon. Today will be especially favourable for women. Today, you will meet someone who will impress you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today, you can get some new experiences. Today, due to family or personal reasons, you will not be able to give much time to the place of business. But still, most of the work will be completed smoothly over the phone. Today, if something is being told by seniors and bosses at the workplace, then take it seriously and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number-9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, your behaviour will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. Today, to get relief from the daily routine, there will be a program to visit a religious place, which will keep both body and mind cheerful. You will get proper support from an influential person in starting a new work. Today, one of your dreams will also come true. Mother can ask you for something, which she will be happy to fulfil.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today, there may be some challenges. Do not panic in any adverse situation, and if you try to find a solution, everything will be fine. Also, you will control your speech and anger. This will help you maintain good relations with your friends and neighbours. Businessmen doing career-based business will benefit today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavadiya on India TV.)