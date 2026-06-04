Horoscope today, June 4, 2026: Taurus may meet new people, financial improvement on the cards for Scorpio

New Delhi:

Thursday falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Tithi will remain in effect until 11:31 PM. Shukla Yoga will prevail until 9:03 AM, after which Brahma Yoga will begin. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will remain active until 3:42 AM. The day also marks Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, some zodiac signs can expect good fortune and positive developments today, while others may need to proceed with caution. Here's what June 4, 2026, has in store for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

You are likely to feel healthy and energetic throughout the day. New business plans may help create additional sources of income, improving your financial position. This is a favourable time for investments. Travel opportunities may arise, and spending time with your spouse and children at a favourite destination could help clear your mind. Working professionals may notice positive changes in their careers, while students preparing for competitive exams are likely to achieve success.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day promises happiness and fresh opportunities. You may get a chance to connect with new people, and a new project could open doors to future growth. Business conditions are likely to improve, strengthening your financial standing. Family life will remain stable, and support from parents will boost your confidence. Your polite and balanced approach will help maintain harmony at home. A family outing is also possible. Focus on a healthy lifestyle to maintain overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Luck is expected to favour you today. Your confidence will increase, and positive developments at work may bring encouraging results. Rather than relying solely on luck, your hard work will play a key role in achieving success. Financially, the day looks stable. Travel for leisure may be on the cards, and you could also feel drawn towards spiritual or religious activities. Family life will be joyful, and good news related to children may bring happiness. Businesspersons are likely to see monetary gains.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

You may enjoy quality time with family members today. The home environment will remain pleasant and supportive. Business profits are likely, and additional income opportunities may emerge. Travel related to work could prove beneficial. However, avoid sharing sensitive business information with others. A new project may come your way soon. Your loving attitude will help resolve tensions in married life and strengthen relationships. Meditation can help maintain inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Most of your tasks are likely to be completed successfully today. Business plans will move forward smoothly. Although your workload may increase, your dedication and efficiency will help you finish everything on time, improving your reputation among colleagues. Financial stability is indicated, and an auspicious event may take place at home. Avoid reacting excessively to others' comments. A chance meeting during travel could introduce you to someone who proves beneficial for your business in the future.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

This is a fortunate day for Virgo natives. Married life will remain harmonious, and your partner's support will strengthen your bond. Both of you may develop a deeper interest in spiritual activities. New job opportunities are possible, and hard work will help you achieve success in your professional life. Businesspersons can expect significant gains and increased income. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal. Students will benefit from support and guidance from teachers. Avoid unhealthy food choices and take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

The day looks productive and rewarding. Plans you have worked on are likely to deliver positive results. Financial gains are expected, but it is advisable to seek advice from elders before making investments. Those working in multinational companies should focus on teamwork and patience for the best outcomes. Collaborative projects may also provide valuable learning experiences. Married life will remain pleasant, and an evening outing or dinner with your partner is possible. Keep a close watch on your health and consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You are likely to experience a joyful and fulfilling day. Workplace matters will progress in your favour, and there may be news of a new addition to the family. Business profits are indicated, and a religious journey may also be planned. Financial improvement is strongly highlighted. Designers may receive a significant opportunity or gain. Good news from children will create a happy atmosphere at home. Students will remain focused on studies, while those working in finance and public relations can expect success.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will bring balance and stability. Family relationships will remain harmonious, and your financial condition is likely to strengthen further. A business meeting with a client may take place through a video call. Purchasing computer-related items today is considered favourable. A relative may surprise you with a gift. Positive news from your children is also possible, creating an atmosphere of celebration and excitement at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day looks positive, especially in terms of career and business growth. Your business may expand, leading to new income opportunities. Students pursuing management studies could receive encouraging news that boosts their confidence and supports future plans. Married life will remain pleasant, and family members will cooperate with one another. Existing health concerns may begin to improve. Following a disciplined routine and healthy diet will prove beneficial. Good news related to children and a job offer from a reputed company are also possible.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

This will be a beneficial day for Aquarius natives. Positive interactions with colleagues will contribute to your professional success and may even support chances of promotion. You will feel energetic and motivated. Those involved in partnership businesses are likely to achieve success. Investments may bring profits, and your financial condition will remain strong. Writers and creative professionals could receive encouraging news. An opportunity to attend an international seminar may also arise. Family life will remain cheerful, and spending quality time with your spouse will strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day holds special significance for Pisces natives. Your experience and skills will help you perform well at work, earning appreciation from others. Promotion opportunities are indicated. Students learning music may come across new opportunities to showcase their talent. Support from your spouse will make the day more enjoyable, and a family trip may also be planned. You could participate in a social gathering and meet new people. A busy schedule may leave you feeling tired, so make sure to take care of your physical health and maintain a positive outlook.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)