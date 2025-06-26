Horoscope Today, June 27: Health-related problems to resolve for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 27, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, June 27, 2025: Today is Friday, the second day of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. The second date will remain till 11:20 am today. Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 6:36 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Today, Rathotsav of Lord Balram, Shri Jagdish and Devi Subhadra will be celebrated in Jagannath Puri, Odisha. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 27, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. The situation of profit in business is going to be good; there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Today a guest may arrive at your home; there will be hustle and bustle in the family. Today you can go somewhere with your spouse. The problem related to student life will be solved; you will get the support of seniors. People associated with the social sector will get a chance to work in a new direction today. You may receive incentives from society today.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 01

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will get good news from relatives. Married life will be happy; you will get affection from children. There will be monetary gains in business; you should avoid excessive expenditure today. Health-related problems will be resolved, due to which you will do your work at double the speed today. With the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the stalled work will gain momentum. Today is a special day for unmarried people; today you are likely to get a proposal for a good relationship. People associated with the art world will get a new direction today, due to which you will try to bring newness into your work.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 02

Gemini

Today will prove to be a great day for you. Today you will have the blessings of the Guru, due to which your spoilt work will be done. Those working as property dealers will get a good deal today. There will be improvement in the ongoing differences in relationships, which will keep the mind happy. Today is going to be a great day for students; today they can get admission in a good school or college. People working in jobs can change their place; they will get the support of seniors.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 03

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get huge money in electronic business. Married life will be happy; problems related to children will be solved. People associated with the acting field will get the support of experienced people today. Today you can participate in a cultural conference. Today you will have an amazing experience in the world of research. Today you will feel good meeting new people in your office. Today you can receive a gift from a friend.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 04

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. From a business point of view, your profit situation will remain good. Today there will be some busyness in your daily routine; you will get the support of your spouse. Any issue related to property can be resolved. Your social position will be strong, which will help you move forward in politics. Today you will meet someone who will give you a new thought. Worship Goddess Lakshmi; everything will be fine.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 05

Virgo

Today is an auspicious day for you. Whatever you do today, you will get great success in it. Sweetness will remain in relationships; you can go out with family. People waiting for a job can get a good offer today. Today you will receive money from someone. People raising social issues will establish new dimensions today. Luck will support you; you will get opportunities for progress in employment. Those who want to start a political life will get a great opportunity today.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 06

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get huge financial gains in business; happiness will remain in the family. There will be opportunities for advancement in the job and support from friends. Today your interest will be more in spirituality, due to which you will experience mental peace today. Today you can start a new work. Teachers will get respect from their seniors. The stalled work will get momentum, which will strengthen the social status. Today will be a good day for lovemates; today you will spend a good time together.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 07

Scorpio

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will spend more of your time in reading and writing. Comedians will get a good opportunity to improve their art today. Those who want to invest in property, today they will get a good offer. There will be monetary gains in business; the family situation will be good. Today is going to be a special day for women; today you will take out time for yourself. Today you can meet friends; old memories will be refreshed. Today you may have to travel for some important work.

Lucky Colour – Purple

Lucky Number – 08

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a very special day for you. Those doing business in gold and silver will get huge monetary benefits today. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant; you can go out somewhere to have a picnic with the children. People living abroad will get a chance to come home. Today you will take your time in a good way and take your work forward. Married people will get good news from their in-laws today. Today you will get great success in a big project.

Lucky Colour – Brown

Lucky Number – 09

Capricorn

Today will be a lucky day for you. Today you will suddenly get a lot of money through someone. Due to which your life will change, and you will wonder how all this happened. There will be sweetness in relationships; you will be sensitive towards children. Today you will have a different energy; today you will be in a better position than every day. People associated with the digital world will achieve a high position today. Today you can meet a spiritual person; meeting them will bless you. Today your health will be fine, but today you should take care of your food and drink.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 02

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get money in business; you will get material happiness. You will get opportunities for advancement in your job, and your financial condition will improve. Happiness will remain in married life; you can go shopping with children. People associated with the social sector will get position and prestige today. Problems related to student life will be solved; they will get the support of their seniors. People associated with the music industry may get an opportunity to participate in a competition today.

Lucky colour – Sky blue

Lucky number – 07

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. From a business point of view, the profit situation in business will be good. The ongoing discord in relationships will improve; there will be happiness in the family. People associated with politics may have to face some problems. You may have to travel suddenly in connection with work. Today your boss will praise you in the office; you will get the support of colleagues. Your health will be fine; eat a balanced diet. Today is a great day for those who want to start a new job.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 05

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience with Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)