Horoscope Today, June 22: Profitable day for Aries, know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 22, 2025: The Dwadashi date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha. The Dwadashi date will remain till 1:23 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 4:57 pm today. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 5:39 pm today. Apart from this, Mercury will transit in Cancer at 9:32 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 22, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a profitable day. People of this zodiac can get money today. Today is a very good day for women of this zodiac. They can get good news from their maternal or maternal home. Today your ideas will get a positive response from seniors in the office. Today you can take a special decision for the future. Which will prove to be effective in the future. Today you will get more love and respect than any other day.

Lucky colour – pink

Lucky number – 05

Taurus

Today will be a great day. Today, a friend or relative of yours can come to your house to meet you. People of this zodiac should avoid taking and lending loans. Today all your wishes can be fulfilled. Today your interest in religious activities can increase. The financial side will remain strong. Today job seekers can get an offer from a multinational company. Today will be a good day for lovemates. Students can also go abroad for studies.

Lucky colour – green

Lucky number – 08

Gemini

Today is going to be a profitable day. Today your close ones can surprise you by giving you a gift suddenly. Today you will get success in disputes. Today you can spend the evening with your children. People of this zodiac should take a decision in business after thinking carefully; this will give you success.

Lucky Colour – Grey

Lucky Number – 01

Cancer

Today is the day to fulfil your wishes. Today you will get a chance to create your image among your people. Today your enemies will stay away from you. Today you can go out somewhere with your friends. Today you can buy new electronic goods. Today your brother will ask you about your studies. Today your financial side will become strong; there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Your health will be better than usual today.

Lucky Colour – Yellow

Lucky Number – 09

Leo

Today will bring good results for you. This result can be related to business. Today there will be a shower of happiness in your life. Today your income will increase from more than one source. Your progress will make your family proud of you today. New ideas will arise in your mind; there will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of the house. Today your health will be fine; you will feel better than before.

Lucky Colour – Orange

Lucky Number – 06

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will consider new ways to complete a task. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. You will get full support from your spouse; everyone at home will be happy. Today, after doing household chores, housewives will spend some time talking on the phone. Today, students will be seen studying diligently due to the company and support of their parents.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 09

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will help the needy people. You will get the full benefit of government and power, and you will be happy due to the increase in your influence and glory. The success of your child can make you happy. The business of people of this zodiac can increase twofold today. If you want to take some decision related to change in the house, then it is a good day for you. Family support will remain.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 05

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. Your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. Today any of your work plans will be successful. Today you will be very happy with the progress of your child. Your marriage talks will be finalised today. Web-designing people can apply for jobs; they can get jobs in good companies. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 07

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Students should not postpone their work for tomorrow; whenever you get free time, complete your work. Your interest will increase in some new subjects, in which you will get the support of your teachers. With the help of friends, you will get a means of income, from which you will be able to earn profit. Your financial condition will be better. Today you will spend some time with your lovemate after work; you will feel good.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 01

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend your free time at some religious place. There are also chances of going on a journey; the journey will be pleasant for you. If you feel that you are lost somewhere in the crowd of the world, then take time for yourself and assess your personality. You will get the support of old friends, and you will spend some time together, which will refresh your old memories.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 06

Aquarius

Today is favourable; it will be a favourable day for you. You will be excited about some work; the work will be completed easily and on time. New sources of income will be created for you; your financial side will be strong. There will be interest in the field of art and literature. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work, which will also prove to be helpful in the future. Today some come; ideas can come, which will be really tremendous and creative.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 03

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of changes for you. Those who are in business will talk about their father for some changes in the business. Today you will join the bhajans and kirtans in the neighbourhood with the family. Today there will be a sense of sweetness in your speech, which will maintain harmony in your relationship.

Lucky colour – Peach

Lucky number – 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in predictions every morning at 7 a.m. on India TV.)