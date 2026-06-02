Horoscope today, June 2, 2026: Which zodiac signs can expect luck in love, money and career?

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwitiya Tithi of Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The tithi will remain in effect till 7:02 pm. The auspicious Shubh Yoga will continue through the day and night till 8:12 am tomorrow, while Mool Nakshatra will prevail till 10:07 pm. Here's a look at what June 2, 2026, could have in store for you.

Aries horoscope today

Today may bring a pleasant surprise. A close relative could arrive unexpectedly, bringing happiness to the entire family. The day is likely to be spent catching up, enjoying good food and even making plans for an outing. Unmarried natives may see progress in marriage-related matters. Positive results are expected in education and career. Try to avoid unnecessary spending and workplace conflicts.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

The day looks favourable. Married life will remain harmonious, and things at work are expected to move smoothly. Some people may receive benefits from government-related schemes or additional responsibilities at work. A transfer to a preferred location is also possible. A piece of good news may brighten your day. Religious activities and family outings may keep you occupied.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

This is likely to be a productive day. An important task may finally get completed. Young professionals could receive job offers, while those already working may get positive news regarding promotion. New connections will prove useful in the future. Students preparing for competitive exams may find the right guidance. Financially, things appear to be improving.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

The day may remain average overall. Business owners might need to put in extra effort to get desired results. Support from colleagues will help in planning future projects. Family life will remain stable, and your spouse's support will be reassuring. Pay attention to your health and maintain a balanced diet. You may also need to guide your children on an important matter.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Leo horoscope today

Today could bring new opportunities in business and career. Those looking for a life partner may come across a promising proposal. Your interest in social work is likely to increase. Avoid taking major decisions in haste. While your reputation may improve because of your efforts, rising expenses could affect your budget. A pleasant update related to children may lift your mood.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

The day appears beneficial, especially for those involved in business. Chances of financial gains look strong. New plans may take shape, and some of you may spend quality time with your spouse. Family life will remain cheerful. Salaried employees may receive an increment. Income sources could increase, helping improve your financial position.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Libra horoscope today

Today may bring positive developments. Financially, you are likely to remain in a strong position. You may feel inspired to try something new or begin a fresh project. Job-related changes could work in your favour. If you're considering an investment, careful planning will help. Students may apply for a competitive examination. An outing or party with friends is also possible.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio horoscope today

The day is expected to begin on a positive note. Support from seniors and authorities may help resolve pending issues. Your bond with children is likely to strengthen. If you're planning to start a business, choosing the right time could prove beneficial. Some of you may visit a gaushala for seva. Creative work and appreciation at the workplace may keep you motivated.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

A long-pending plan may finally move forward today, bringing relief and satisfaction. Financial gains are likely, and business owners could come across a promising opportunity. Married life will remain pleasant, with chances to spend quality time together. Students hoping to pursue research abroad may receive encouraging developments. Keep an eye on your health and children's activities.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

The day may bring hope and positivity. Good results in a competitive or administrative exam could create a celebratory mood at home. Long-standing family disputes may begin to resolve. Positive changes are expected in your professional life, while business owners may see progress. Children's achievements could be a source of happiness.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is likely to be enjoyable. A meeting with old friends may bring back fond memories. A pleasant surprise or good news could brighten your mood. Family interactions will remain positive, and plans for a short trip may take shape. Business owners may benefit from an old deal finally getting confirmed. Health-wise, the day looks comfortable.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

The day looks favourable for business and finances. New contacts may open doors to future opportunities. Try to remain calm and measured in your interactions. Financial progress is likely, and some of you may think about buying property or a vehicle. Support from children could help you complete a pending task. Income is expected to remain steady.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)