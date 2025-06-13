Horoscope Today, June 14: Educational opportunities for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 14, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha on Saturday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 3:47 pm today. After that, Chaturthi Tithi will start. Today, there will be Brahma Yoga till 1:13 pm. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 12:22 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 14 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day. If you are a student, then there is some good news for you that today, you can get some good news related to your career. Your friends will be happy with your activity in college. Today, you will meet someone in the evening and discuss an important topic. Today, you have to make a wise decision in any matter, because it can also create difficulties in your future.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, you will have to work hard to complete the work; otherwise, your work may remain incomplete. Today is the day to show something to those who were taunting you till now. Today, you will have to pay special attention to the company of children. Today, the workload may increase in the office, but the work done by you do will impress your boss. If you are not careless in matters of money, then you will avoid loss.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before; today is your day to earn more profit. Today, you will get the support of your father in both life and work. Today, there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today, you will help someone in need. Your spouse will gift you the necessary goods today. You will get the support of your elder brother in household chores. People associated with politics can organise a meeting today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get less profit in business than expected. Today, you will try to make your life better. Today, some guests can come to your house, and you will be happy. Today there will be a lot of work in the office, but by evening all the work will be done well. Today, you will remain in harmony with your spouse. Children can share their thoughts with you today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today has brought new happiness into your life. Today, a journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial. Along with this, your respect will increase in society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere in the house, and you will meet some special people. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. Those who are associated with the marketing field can get good clients today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will be happy as today is in your favour. You are likely to get success in the work whose result has disappointed you till now. Today, you will also be happy to see your child happy. Today, you will take special care of the elders of the house, and you will also feel good. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, especially by paying attention to savings. Be careful in matters of health.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today will be a happy day for you. The sales of people doing business will increase today, and they will get more income. Today will be a very good day for people doing government jobs, as there are chances of promotion. You will complete all the pending work of business today, and your tension will be less. The plan of people planning to buy a house is likely to be successful today. Do not get into anyone's fights today; you may suffer losses.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Businessmen will finalise a deal with another big businessman to take their business further. You will take more interest in political work today, and your good work will be appreciated today. People will create their own identity by joining social media. While leaving the house, meet your mother before leaving, so that your day will be good and full of happiness.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, you are likely to get some good news, this happiness can be about your son's career at your house. Today, you can get some new work done in the office, which will make you happy, too. You will spend this evening with the family, which will make the family life happy. You will get a chance to go to a function with your parents. Today, people associated with the field of education can get new opportunities for progress. Working women of this zodiac will get encouragement in the office.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will get happiness by talking to someone, and you will also get to learn something new. Today, you will try to ensure that your behaviour is good towards everyone and no one's feelings are hurt. Today, you will ask for someone's help for some important work, you do not need to be disappointed, your work will be done. Today, you may regret a decision taken emotionally. Lovemates can go on a long drive today, and sweetness will remain in the relationship.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get rid of family problems.. Your right guidance will increase the love of all the members of the house for each other. Today, you will get the money given to someone, which will give you financial support, and you will also think of buying something new. Today you will have to work more at the workplace, but the evening time will prove to be great for you. You will have a good time with the family.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will do some work in the office easily, due to which all your juniors and seniors will praise you, your confidence will increase, as well as your respect will also increase. Today you will be happy to get the support of your spouse in some work, and in the evening you can go to a restaurant for dinner. Today, you will get the blessings of the elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today, there is a possibility of getting good news at home, and you will get happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)