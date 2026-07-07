Horoscope Today, July 7: Daily predictions, lucky colours and lucky numbers for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is Saptami Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 1:25 pm. Shobhan Yoga will continue until 2:31 pm, while Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 4:24 pm. In addition, Mercury turns retrograde in Gemini at 10:33 am. Today is also marked by Panchak and Kalashtami.

Acharya Indu Prakash shares what July 7, 2026 has in store for you, along with simple remedies to make your day better. Also find out your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with joy and excitement. You are likely to receive some wonderful news. Those waiting for a promotion may finally see their expectations fulfilled. Your new role could bring greater responsibilities, but you will handle them with sincerity and dedication. You may also plan to start a new business, with strong chances of success. Your financial position will remain stable. You will make every effort to help others, and resolving a family issue will bring you great peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

You will get the opportunity to work in a positive environment, and your relationship with colleagues will be friendly. The atmosphere at home will also remain pleasant, though patience in relationships will be important. Working professionals will receive support from senior officials. Financial gains are likely. A work-related long-distance journey may arise and prove beneficial. Comfort and conveniences at home are also set to increase.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Rather than experimenting with new business ideas today, it would be wiser to focus on managing your current plans effectively. Pending tasks are likely to be completed, and your social reputation will improve. You may receive good news from your children, while career success and even a salary increase are possible. There may be some challenges related to property matters, but you are likely to succeed in legal issues, boosting your confidence. Friends will continue to support you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will have the chance to demonstrate your abilities at work. Your workload may increase, leaving less time for family, but you will manage to balance your professional and personal responsibilities well. Concerns regarding your children will be resolved. Those working in computers, media, or digital fields may receive new opportunities. People connected with the food industry should not compromise on quality. Financially, the day looks promising.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

There are strong chances of financial gains through multiple sources. You will be able to resolve ongoing personal issues, bringing happiness to family life. Success at work is likely, while those preparing for government jobs may come across new opportunities. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary arguments. You may also consider purchasing property and discuss the matter with your family. Those associated with politics are likely to see an increase in their influence.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will bring positive changes to your life. Your lifestyle is likely to improve, and advice from experienced people will prove beneficial. You will make time to help others. Business owners may seek guidance from an experienced individual to expand their ventures. Your plans are likely to succeed, and business income may increase. Good news related to your children is also possible. Family life will remain pleasant, and your communication skills will contribute to your progress.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Those eligible for marriage may receive a good proposal. You may introduce important changes to your daily routine. Pending tasks will finally be completed, boosting your confidence and helping you perform well at work. There are chances of a job transfer. Your financial condition will remain strong. You may enjoy a pleasant outing with your family, and your bond with your spouse will strengthen. The atmosphere at home will remain cheerful.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will bring fresh opportunities. You are likely to meet new people. Property-related matters are expected to work in your favour. Those involved in politics will benefit from increasing public engagement. There are chances of unexpected financial gains. Your performance at work could lead to a promotion. Although some sudden challenges may arise, you will overcome them with ease.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

If you are trying to change jobs, success is likely. Those working in insurance or commission-based fields may earn good profits. You may get the opportunity to attend a family function, bringing peace and happiness to your home life. Together with your spouse, you will manage household responsibilities effectively. Those in the clothing business are likely to make good profits, helping maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be better than usual. New happiness will enter your family life. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed. You will receive support from colleagues at work and enjoy spending time with friends. Married life will remain happy. You may go shopping with your spouse, and there are chances of a special family function at home. Some people may begin a business partnership. You may also receive the happy news of your child securing a job.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be an auspicious day for you. Circumstances will work in your favour, and your focus will help you achieve success. Your savings plans are likely to pay off, and you may find an excellent investment opportunity. A problem that has been troubling you for some time is likely to be resolved. To maintain peace of mind, spend some time on creative activities. You may also enjoy online shopping and entertainment, and could visit a pleasant place with your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day for the people associated with this zodiac sign. A court decision regarding an old matter is likely to go in your favour. You will have the opportunity to spend time with friends. A short trip with relatives is also possible, and it is likely to be enjoyable. Family relationships will become stronger. Students may achieve great success in an important project. There are strong chances of a promotion at work, along with good financial rewards for your efforts. You may also receive the happy news of your child gaining admission to a prestigious institution.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)