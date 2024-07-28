Horoscope Today, July 29: Pisces to get good results in competitive exams; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, July 29: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 29, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Monday. The ninth date will remain till 5:56 pm today. Yayijaya Yoga will remain till 10:55 am today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 10:55 am today, after which Krittika Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is the second Monday fast of the month of Sawan. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 29, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. If you keep simply doing your work today, then there will not be much burden of work. Today you should also keep a close eye on the activities of the children. By taking appropriate steps in time, the circumstances will be handled. You will get the support of an old friend, which will make you very happy. Your life partner will be impressed by you, which will strengthen the mutual relationship.

Taurus

Today will be a profitable day for you. People doing social service will be honored by the local people today, which will boost their morale. Today you will get full help from friends. There will also be a conversation regarding a special work. Taking advice from family members before doing any important work will also be very beneficial for you. Eat nutritious food, which will improve your health.

Gemini

Today your daily routine will be good. Today you will remain positive, due to which your mind will be engaged in work. Your material comforts will increase. The income of women doing online business will increase. Today you will come forward to help someone in need. Students studying event management can do something creative today.

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. You will face a challenge related to work today, and you will also be successful in it. Today, business activities will improve in the workplace and any old differences with colleagues and employees will be resolved. There is a need to be a little careful in official matters. You will have to continue trying to awaken your self-confidence so that you can face adverse situations. Your health will be good today.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Despite being busy today, you will maintain proper harmony in the family. Today you will keep yourself strong. You will also be able to make an important decision. You will get an opportunity to spend more and more time with family members. Today will be a good day for private employees. Today, a profitable situation will be created in media-related business.

Virgo

Today your mind will be happy. Today a travel program can be made for some special purpose. Close relatives will arrive at home and positive energy will remain in the house. Today, definitely take the love and blessings of the elders of the house and maintain their respect and honor. You will present your views to others regarding an issue in society, the impression of which will be visible to people.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will think of new ways to complete a task. People doing business will be successful in taking their business forward. Financial conditions will be strong. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will feel that family members have special importance in your life. You will get an important call from a place where you have never imagined. Due to your life partner, any of your plans or work can be done, but keep patience. You will need money, you will get it from someone close.

Sagittarius

Today your day will start with a calm mind. Today, there are chances of an increase in your wealth. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. You will go to a relative's house for a feast, where everyone will be seen enjoying. Some of your important work may get interrupted today, but the work will be completed by evening. Today you should avoid getting into useless talks. Women of this zodiac can learn a recipe online.

Capricorn

Today you are going to get a new experience. Today, with a little hard work, you will get big profits. You will go to the temple with friends to see the goddess. Serve the elders whose blessings you will get, you will soon be successful. Today, knee disease will be successfully treated, you will get relief from pain. You will get happiness from your children. Gifting chocolates to your partner will make them happy.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Students should not postpone their work till tomorrow, complete your work whenever you get free time. Your interest in some new subjects will increase, in which you will get the support of your teachers. With the help of friends, you will get a means of income, from which you will be able to earn profit.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of changes for you. You will get more than one means of earning money. Good results are expected in competitive exams. Today there will be a sense of sweetness in your speech. You will get success in politics, you will get a chance to address the gathering.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, with long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

