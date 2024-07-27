Horoscope Today, July 28: Gemini to visit a religious place with family; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 28

Today's Horoscope, July 28, 2024: Today is the Shravan Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi and a Sunday. Ashtami Tithi will be observed until 7:28 PM today. From 7:28 PM today to 5:26 AM tomorrow, there will be Yayi Yoga. Additionally, Ashwini Nakshatra will be present until 11:48 AM today. Today is also Kalashtami and Shri Sheetalashtami Vrat. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about how your day will be and what remedies can improve it, as well as your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

You will start your day by helping someone in need. A religious ritual at home will create a devotional atmosphere. Misunderstandings in family relationships will clear up today. Those troubled by skin issues should consult a good doctor. There is a possibility of travelling abroad with a business partner. You will meet an important person. With positive thinking, you will succeed in completing your tasks. Pay attention to your contacts today. There will be plans for auspicious family events. You will be excited about starting a new venture.

Taurus:

Today will be golden for you. Harmony will prevail in your married life. Businesspeople will find today relaxing. You might plan a trip with friends. You will receive help from authorities and lower-level staff. Your business will progress, and you may receive the work you were eager for. Pending work will also be completed.

Gemini:

Your day will be good. You might visit a religious place with family, enhancing family love. Work done with a calm mind will be completed quickly. Consult elders before making any family decisions. Those studying medicine will get new opportunities. You will be more interested in religious activities and participate enthusiastically. With blessings from parents, any pending work will be accomplished.

Cancer:

Today will be lucky for you. Some efforts may yield less profit, but a new job opportunity may arise at the office. You will meet a special friend, bringing joy. Architects and engineers will have a successful day and learn new things. You will benefit from financial transactions. Happiness will come from your child's progress. The family atmosphere will be good.

Leo:

Today will be normal for you. Sports-related people will work hard in training. Those in the courier business will benefit. Students will get help from seniors to complete practical work. Family contentment will increase. Health will be better than before. Newlyweds might consider visiting a religious place. Politicians will maintain their influence in society.

Virgo:

Your day might be full of changes. Some changes in your life could prove beneficial. You may need to work harder to accomplish tasks. Success in tasks done with your parents' blessings will be greater. Your role will become more significant by keeping the family united, increasing your respect. Students will show increased interest in their studies. Efficient use of time will bring good success soon.

Libra:

Today will be favourable for you. Those in the hotel or restaurant business will see better results today, with more profit. You will receive support from your father both in life and work. Family relationships will be sweet. You will help someone in need, and your spouse might give you a necessary gift. Your elder brother will help with household chores. Politicians might organize a gathering.

Scorpio:

Today will be average for you. Business may yield slightly less profit than expected. You will work to improve your life further. Some guests may visit, bringing happiness. The office workload might be high, but you will manage everything well by evening. Harmony with your spouse will continue. Children may share their thoughts with you.

Sagittarius:

Your day will be happy. You might receive good news, possibly related to your son's career. A new work opportunity at the office will bring you joy. You will spend the evening with family, enhancing domestic happiness. You might attend a ceremony with your parents. Those in the education sector may find new opportunities for advancement. Working women will receive encouragement at the office.

Capricorn:

Today will bring new joys to your life. A work-related trip will be beneficial. Your social status will rise, and the arrival of a relative will bring happiness at home. You will meet some special people and consider completing your goals quickly. Juniors at the office will show more respect for your good work. Marketers might find good clients today.

Aquarius:

Your day will be pleasant. Sales will increase for those in the crockery business, leading to higher income. Government employees might see chances for promotion. You will complete pending business tasks, reducing your stress. Those planning to buy a house will have success in their plans. Avoid getting involved in disputes today as it may lead to loss.

Pisces:

Your day will be normal. Businesspeople might finalise deals with larger traders to expand their business. You will show more interest in political work and receive praise for your good deeds. Social media involvement will help you establish a unique identity. Visit your mother before leaving home to ensure a good and prosperous day. Your interest in work will increase, and business will be good.