Horoscope Today, July 17: Taurus to get benefits in government work; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 17, 2024: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 9.03 pm tonight. After crossing the whole day and night today, Shukla Yoga will remain till 6.13 am tomorrow. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 3.13 pm tonight. Devshayani Ekadashi's fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 17, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

1. Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will be busy in religious and spiritual activities for most of the time. Today the environment around you will remain pleasant and happy. If any improvement plan is being made in the house, then following the rules related to Vastu will be beneficial for you. The more you do your work with concentration and hard work, the appropriate results will also be achieved accordingly. If students think about a particular matter in solitude and peace, everything will be fine.

2. Taurus

Today, all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. You are likely to get great benefits in government work. Today, there will be some planning regarding personal matters, and you will get positive experiences in the company of experienced people. Students will get good results for the hard work done in some work. You will be able to maintain proper harmony in family and personal activities. You will be happy to receive a valuable gift from your spouse.

3. Gemini

Today will bring good results for you. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. By being positive today, you will perform your tasks in the best way. Today you may meet a political or influential person. The workload will be high, but you will forget the fatigue after getting proper results. Lovemate's relationship will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work.

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be confused about something, which you will share with a special friend of yours and you will get relief. Today, instead of interfering in the matters of others, you will focus on your work. If you avoid too much movement in outside activities, then your time will not be wasted unnecessarily. A plan to go to a movie outside with family members can be made. Today you can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Mother can make something sweet for her children today.

5. Leo

Today is going to be a good day. Today the workload in the office can increase. For which you will have to work overtime. By keeping a systematic routine today, every work will be done on time, due to which you will be able to pay attention to other activities as well, along with this you will feel full of energy. You will also have an important contribution to the work related to the comforts of the house. Today you will get some advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Today you will be interested in religious programs.

6. Virgo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get a solution to your problems, which will keep you happy. Today you will contribute to social activities, which will increase your circle of recognition, having practical thinking will improve your efficiency. You will also take proper time for family and relatives. A religious event can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. People associated with sports will get beneficial opportunities.

7. Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will make some plans related to the purchase of property or vehicle. You will spend some time in spiritual work, this will keep self-confidence and peace. Today you will get to hear some good news from your in-laws. Your respect will increase in the society. Today is a good day to make big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse.

8. Scorpio

Your day is going to start with a good mood today. Problems going on for a few days will end today with the advice of parents. Today you will refrain from interfering too much in the matters of others. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. Today you will get rid of the loan taken from someone, your tension will end. Today you can go to a good place. Today you will get relief from the problem of headache. Today is going to be a good day for students.

9. Sagittarius

Your day will be mixed today. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a good day for lovemates. Today you will be busy the whole day due to more workload. Do not put too many restrictions on children today, this can reduce their self-confidence. Those who are doing real estate business can launch a new housing project. Your spouse can ask for a gift from you today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

10. Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today your mind will be engaged in household chores. Do not take any business decision in haste today. There is also a need to bring some changes in your working methods. Today there is a possibility of getting a big order online in business. Today do not ignore the activities of colleagues and employees in the office. You can contact a good doctor for back pain-related problems, you will get a good solution.

11. Aquarius

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Your friends will ask you for help, you will not disappoint them. Taking advice from an experienced person while investing today can benefit you in the future. By keeping a positive attitude, adverse circumstances will automatically become normal. Today the problem of children regarding any subject will also be resolved. People doing business will get good profits. Today you will make up your mind to go shopping. You will feel happy by helping someone in need. Today is going to be a good day for students.

12. Pisces

Today you will get full support from your family. Those who work in banks will finish their work very soon today. Lovemates will spend time together today. Today, by making changes in your working system at the workplace, the situation will improve. You will also be interested in some new tasks. Your business approach will be helpful in your progress. You will have a beneficial meeting with some political people. You can plan to do religious work at home. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

