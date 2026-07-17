Horoscope Today, July 17: Daily predictions for Aries, Leo, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Ashadha Shukla Paksha Chaturthi and Friday. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect throughout the day and night until 4:43 AM. Vyatipata Yoga will prevail until 10:46 PM tonight. Magha Nakshatra will remain until 6:35 PM today. Besides this, today is Vinayak Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. From Acharya Indu Prakash, find out how 17 July 2026 will be for you, the remedies that can make your day better, as well as your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

It will be a good day for you. Meeting an old friend today will bring good news. Those working in management and marketing may receive a major award or appreciation. Traders are likely to earn good profits today. You will make special efforts to fulfil your household comfort and convenience needs. Working women may receive support from an organisation for their work. Money that you had lent may be returned today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

New happiness will enter your life. Young people staying away from home while preparing for competitive examinations will have a better day. Students will participate in special activities and receive full support from their teachers. Those in government jobs may receive encouragement for their work, and there are chances of promotion. Most of your tasks will be completed today. You may receive unexpected good news that will keep you cheerful.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may organise a religious event at home. You will remain busy with investment-related activities, and senior colleagues will support you. Their experience and advice will prove useful. Your child may achieve major success in their career. There are chances of gaining the comfort of a vehicle today. If you are looking for a new job, you may find one today with the help of your elder siblings. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet for better health.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will need to recognise the right time, as work done at the proper moment can bring success. Your relationships with friends will become stronger. A cheerful family atmosphere will create positive energy. You may have to spend more money to fulfil your children's needs. Property-related deals may prove profitable for those in the real estate sector. People working in the government sector may have to travel today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Meeting a close friend will make you happy and lead to meaningful discussions on important matters. Reduce your mobile screen time; otherwise, many of your tasks may remain incomplete. Completing work within deadlines will improve the situation and also give you time to focus on yourself. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant, and a relative may visit. It will be a good day for students. Do not neglect your health, and make sure to exercise in the morning to feel energetic.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be much better than before. You will try to explore new opportunities at work. The efforts you have been making for several days may finally bear fruit. You will receive support from your elder son in business. Women are likely to receive good news from their maternal family. Those associated with music may get an opportunity to perform on a major platform today, so do not let this chance slip away. With the changing weather, pay extra attention to your health and make some changes to your diet.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

There are chances of travelling abroad. You may receive a job offer from a major company. You will successfully impress everyone with your communication skills. Those involved in politics are likely to achieve success and earn respect, attracting new people to connect with them. It will be a rewarding day for students, and you will feel enthusiastic about trying something new in your studies.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your daily routine will remain disciplined today, helping all your activities stay organised. Money that you had lent may be returned. You may restart a task with a fresh approach. Your relationships with colleagues at work will become stronger. Your boss will appreciate your work. Those associated with healthcare services may receive an award in their professional field. A long-pending legal matter may finally be resolved. It will be a wonderful day for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

It will be an excellent day. An old business deal may suddenly bring you profits. You will remain cheerful and get an opportunity to connect with some influential people in society. You may contribute to the work of a government institution and even receive a certificate for your efforts. You may hold discussions with your family regarding a household matter. Guidance from elders will help clear your doubts and confusion.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will bring favourable opportunities. If you are planning to finalise a major business deal, there are strong chances of success. Seeking advice from an experienced person will prove beneficial. A government-related task may take some time to complete. Students appearing for entrance examinations to secure admission to a good college for higher education are likely to receive the results they were hoping for. You will spend time going out with friends.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a very good day for you. Whatever work you begin today is likely to be successful. You may get an opportunity to go out with friends. A well-paying job offer from abroad is possible. Students interested in science will have a good day and are likely to achieve better examination results. You may receive support from an influential person for a project.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Friday may bring some special opportunities into your life. You may meet someone who will help you make a fresh start in your work. Financially, you will remain strong. Your business project may be completed. Those running auto parts or mobile phone shops are likely to make good profits. You will feel healthy today. People involved in the iron trade are expected to do well. You may prepare to attend a family function.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's renowned astrologers with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)