Horoscope Today, July 16, 2026: Know today's astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and it is Thursday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 8:54 am, after which Tritiya Tithi will begin. Siddhi Yoga will prevail until 1:23 am late at night. Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain until 7:53 pm. On this day, the Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival) of Lord Balram, Lord Jagadish and Goddess Subhadra will be celebrated at Jagannath Puri in Odisha. In addition, the Sun will transit into the Cancer zodiac sign at 11:39 pm.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, today is expected to be favourable for several zodiac signs across different aspects of life. For instance, Aries natives are likely to benefit in the education sector, Taurus natives may find the day profitable for business, while Leo natives are expected to receive family support in their business ventures. Read on for the detailed horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant day for Aries natives. A wish related to education is likely to be fulfilled, and you may score well in examinations, helping you secure admission to a good college. There is a possibility of new and promising opportunities in business today. You will pay attention to your diet, which will help you stay fit and healthy. Those working in the education sector are likely to benefit. Be mindful of your speech today. You will also remain busy with investment-related activities, and the support of senior people will prove beneficial. Their experience and advice will be useful for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

It is set to be a good day for people associated with the Taurus zodiac. It will be favourable for business, with profits expected to be higher than usual. You may come across some good investment opportunities today; however, it would be wise to seek advice from an experienced person. The day is ideal for making new plans and taking important decisions. Try to complete every task with honesty, and success will follow. If you have been wanting to express your feelings to someone, today is an auspicious day to do so. Those searching for a job are likely to receive employment opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness for Gemini natives. You will feel motivated to learn new skills and explore new areas of work. There are strong chances of your business witnessing double growth today. Carry out your responsibilities carefully and extend help to others whenever possible. Your financial condition will remain stable. Young people are likely to learn something new. It will be a favourable day for those in love, and receiving a desired gift will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today, stay positive and think carefully before making any financial decisions. You may plan to invest in property. You could also consider changing your job, and good opportunities are likely to come your way. Women may start a small business with the support of their spouse. Make family-related decisions only after careful consideration.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Whoever you meet today is likely to be impressed by you. You will receive support from your family in business. Those in government jobs dealing with the public should avoid using negative language and maintain politeness in their speech. Students may feel confused about their career, but the issue is likely to be resolved soon with the guidance of an experienced person. You will receive encouragement from experienced people in business, but continue putting in your best efforts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be a cheerful day for Virgo natives. Those working in government offices may be transferred to a location that makes commuting easier. You will try to find happiness in small things today. Your financial condition will become much stronger than before. It is a favourable day to complete pending tasks. You will need to be patient while getting administrative work done. Students may decide to enrol in a computer course.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

Today, your interest in social activities will increase. Your neighbours will be impressed by your work. You will feel enthusiastic about learning new skills. Meaningful changes are likely in your career, and you may try something innovative. You may make slight changes to your existing plans, which will prove beneficial. There are chances of a promotion at work. Spending time with family will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. The day is favourable for people associated with music, and you are likely to earn recognition in society.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be a favourable day for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial. There are chances of unexpected financial gains. You will feel inclined towards social service today. Opponents may try to create problems for you, but your wisdom will help you overcome them. Those in jobs may be entrusted with major responsibilities. You will also work towards expanding your business by making the best use of your experience and skills.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today, your interest in spirituality is likely to increase, and you may organise a religious ceremony at home. Your involvement in political activities will grow. Your respect and reputation among people will improve today. Students are likely to succeed in a competitive examination. It will be a favourable day for students studying science. Harmony will prevail within the family. Business owners may discover new sources of income. You will make plans to strengthen your financial position. Support from your father will prove beneficial in business.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Thursday will bring new opportunities into the lives of Capricorn natives. Your seniors at work will appreciate your efforts. By making good use of your time today, you can improve the quality of your work. There are strong chances of success. A salary increase is likely to lift your spirits. You will feel energetic throughout the day. Those associated with art and music are likely to see their strong performance positively impact their careers. Your talent will be appreciated by others. For those involved in politics, the day looks excellent, and you may receive an offer to join a major political party.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for Aquarius natives. You will contribute to social activities and achieve the expected level of success at work. You may speak with a childhood friend today. A family member's achievement will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Your positive mindset will help you complete your tasks successfully. There are strong chances of increased profits in your business. Financial gains will help you complete pending work. Those in a relationship may go out for an outing with their partner.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

It will be an encouraging day for Pisces natives. Whatever task you begin today is likely to bring success. You may seek advice from an experienced person regarding your child's career. A plan to go out with friends may have to be postponed for a few days. At the office, your boss will appreciate your work, and you may be entrusted with new responsibilities. There are also strong chances of a promotion.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)