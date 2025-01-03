Horoscope Today, January 4: Gemini will get excellent results in job; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January

Today's Horoscope, January 4, 2024: Today is the Panchami Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 10:02 pm tonight. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 10:08 am today. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 9:24 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Sagittarius at 12:02 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 04 January 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get to work in a positive environment of your workplace. Your relationship with colleagues will be good. Today you will start a new work. In which you are likely to be successful. Today your financial condition will be good. You will try your best to help others. You will get a lot of relief by resolving any of your family problems. You will go on a religious trip somewhere with your spouse. Your journey will prove to be auspicious.

Taurus-

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You will get to see happiness in family life. The work that has been pending for a long time will be completed. You will get the support of colleagues in the workplace. You will spend the day happily with your friends. Your married life will be happy. Today you will be busy shopping with your spouse. There is a possibility of a function at home. Some people will start a business in partnership. Today your child will make progress in the field of studies. You will be happy to hear this.

Gemini-

Today will be an auspicious day for you. You will get excellent results in your job. Conditions will be favourable for you. Opponents will create some difficulties in the workplace. But you will focus on your work. Your concentration will bring you success. Your savings plans will be successful. You will get a golden opportunity to invest. You can go to a religious place or a good place with your family. During this time, bring some humility in your nature.

Cancer-

Today your day will be full of joy. You will get good news today. Your wait for a promotion in the job will end. Work pressure will increase on the new post. You will work with complete caution. Today you will be able to solve the problems of the family. There will be a situation of financial gain for you. Due to some work plan, you will have to travel far. Today there will be an increase in the comforts of your house. Today is going to be a good day for newly married couples.

Leo-

Today will be a great day for you. There is a possibility of financial gain from many sources. You will get good news from children. There are chances of job success. Your salary can increase. There will be some problems in property matters, but you will be successful in court. Today your confidence will increase. During this time your friends will help you. Your family life will be pleasant. You can go on a fun trip with family.

Virgo-

Today will be a special day for you. You will get a chance to show your abilities in the workplace. Workload may increase in the job, due to which you will not be able to give time to the family. But you will maintain a good balance between the workplace and home. Family life will be happy. The complications regarding children will be resolved. Your financial condition will be good. During this time, you have to be a little careful with your co-workers. Avoid getting into any kind of debate. You will be successful in buying property.

Libra-

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will be successful in ending the problems going on in your personal life. There will be happiness in family life. You will have success in the work field. People who are trying for a government job are likely to get new opportunities. Your status will increase. Your experience will be the reason for prestige. You will get respect in the society. Today you can participate in a social festival. People will be impressed by your ideas.

Scorpio-

Today is going to bring change for you. Today you will make changes in your routine. You will take time to help people. During this time, some health problems may occur. Due to this, your decision-making ability will be affected. You will take advice from an experienced person in the development of business. There will be chances of income for you. You will get good results regarding children. Family life will be good. You will benefit from the means of communication, and you will progress.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a great day for you. Your pending work will be completed. Due to this your confidence will increase, and with full morale, you will complete your tasks in the workplace. There are chances of transfer in the job. Financial condition will be good. You can go to beautiful places with your family. Your bonding with your spouse will be good. Suddenly some challenges will come in front of you, but you will easily get out of them. The family atmosphere will be peaceful. You will get the full support of the family members. You should take care of your health.

Capricorn-

Today will be a better day for you. Today you will meet new people. Your efforts will bring great success. There will be a possibility of sudden monetary gains for you. Looking at your work in the workplace, you will get a good promotion. You will be very busy due to your work and will be able to give less time to the family. But you will maintain a balance between your work and family. Due to this everyone at home will be happy with you.

Aquarius-

Today will be a better day for you than usual. You will try to change your job. You are likely to be successful in this. Your salary will increase. There will be a balance in your financial condition. You will get a chance to attend a family function. There will be happiness and peace in your family life. You will be successful in fulfilling the responsibilities of the house with your spouse. There is a possibility of progress in business. You will be able to get health benefits by adopting a good routine and maintaining good food.

Pisces-

Today will be a good day for you. You will get many opportunities to spend time with friends. You may go on short trips with relatives. Your trip will be pleasant. Mutual love will increase in family relationships. The court's decision regarding an old case may come in your favour. There are chances of promotion in job. During this time, you are likely to get good money from your hard work. You will get the news of your child getting admission to a big institute.

