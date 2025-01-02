Horoscope Today, January 3: Positive days for Virgos, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Read January 3 horoscope here

January 3, 2025 Horoscope: Today is the Chaturthi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Friday. The Chaturthi date will remain till 11:40 pm tonight. Vajra Yoga will remain till 12:37 pm today. Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 10:22 pm tonight. Apart from this, Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 03 January 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today some new work will start in business, but do not expect much profit right now and work hard. Today, keep friendly behaviour with colleagues in the office. The company will benefit from your excellent working system in the office. Today married life will be pleasant and full of sweetness. Today, you will have a happy time in meetings and entertainment-related activities with close people.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today, you will do business transactions after a lot of thought, avoid doing things in a hurry. Today your financial matters will improve. People working in the banking sector will complete their targets. Time is favourable for students, the result of any competitive exam will come in your favour. Today your married life is going to be good.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you want to start a new work, then today will be a good day to talk to your family. Today you will get proper results from your efforts and hard work. People working can get an important workload. Today you will get the blessings of parents. Students will be seen studying with full concentration. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with support.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day. Today it is important to maintain order according to the circumstances in business matters. Strengthen your contacts more. Government servants need to be alert towards their work today. Today there will be proper harmony between husband and wife, entertaining programs will be made. Today lovemates will go on a long drive, they will get a chance to know each other more. Today, official travel will be helpful in your progress.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. There will be an organized and happy atmosphere at home. Do take some time for yourself. Today the hard work done for business is going to open the doors of your progress. It is going to be good to maintain mutual coordination in partnership-related business. There is a need to be careful while doing finance-related work in the office. Do not let laziness and fatigue dominate you. The matter of marriage of unmarried people will be final.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 3

Virgo

Today will bring good results for you. Today, some such ideas can come which will be great. Today will be a day full of happiness and enthusiasm. There will be positive discussions with family members on a particular issue. Your ability and capability will be appreciated by society and relatives. Today, the hard work done by the youth is going to yield auspicious results. Today, it is important to have patience and restraint in case of adverse circumstances.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 2

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. The elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today is a favourable time to take a decision related to your personal life. Your skill and ability will come in front of people. It is a profitable time. A big project will be started today under your leadership. You will feel proud of any achievement of the children. Do not let any kind of negative thoughts come into your mind. Keep your behaviour simple. Today, your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will focus on increasing your contacts, which will prove beneficial for you. Today, getting a solution to an old problem will give you a lot of mental peace and relief. Students will gain confidence from some of their achievements. Today people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life. Religious rituals will be organised at home.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of joy for you. Efforts made for a special work today will give better results. Money lent or stuck somewhere can be recovered. There are chances of success for the youth studying. If you are planning to change your house, then you can implement it today. Today, something new can come in everyday life. Women will be busy with household chores today.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 2

Capricorn

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. To keep your health better, you will adopt a yoga routine, and you should also stay away from negative things. If there is any kind of problem going on, then discussing it with your spouse or experienced people will provide a solution. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books. You will plan to buy a new vehicle or new things.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. There are chances of going on a journey, the journey will be pleasant for you. By being active and positive today, you will be successful in organizing your daily routine. Most of the day will be spent in social activities. Along with this, beneficial contacts will also be made with important people. The stalled source of income can start. You will make special efforts to fulfil the needs for the comforts of the house.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your business profit will remain the same as usual. Today you will try to complete all the responsibilities at the workplace under your supervision. Government servants should not get into arguments with anyone in their office. By doing a little hard work, you will easily achieve your goals. There can be a lot of improvement in the financial condition. Today is a better day in terms of business work.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

