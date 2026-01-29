Horoscope today, January 29, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 29, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here's how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, and it is Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will last until 1:56 PM. Indra Yoga will remain until 8:28 PM. The Mrigashira Nakshatra will continue throughout the night until 5:30 AM tomorrow. Today is also Jaya Ekadashi, which devotees observe with fasting. Here’s how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a golden day for you. A friend may ask for financial help, and you will not disappoint them. You will see the results of efforts you have been making recently, possibly bringing major success, which will make you happy. However, you may receive a scolding at work regarding some task, leaving you slightly confused. You could go for a movie with your loved one. Meditation will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus Horoscope Today

It is expected to be excellent for you. You may consider new ways to complete tasks, which will help you finish them efficiently and on time. In the evening, you may plan to attend a birthday party. Students will have a productive day, and your creative abilities will be strong. Builders may secure a new contract and earn significant profit. You may participate in a social event today. Friends may visit, giving you a chance to discuss personal matters.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with new energy. You may need someone’s help to gain profit in business. You will have the opportunity to showcase your skills. Traders may see financial gains, improving your economic situation. Students will have a good day and may make new friends at college. You will achieve financial success and find solutions to ongoing problems. Your work will be completed efficiently.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a good day for you. Positivity will remain with you, and any new task you start will be completed on time. You may have an opportunity to begin a new relationship and successfully strengthen existing close relationships. You will receive praise for your work at the office. You can discuss your child’s career with their teacher. A plan to go out with your loved one may also come up.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

An average day for you. You may gift something to your mother, which will make her happy. Avoid lending money to anyone today. Any pending work will get completed. Focus more on listening than speaking, as this will reveal important information. People may be impressed by you and seek to connect. Poets among this sign may receive praise for their poetry, lifting their spirits.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be favourable. You may receive good news via telecommunications, bringing joy to your family. Children may share good news. Arts students will have a productive day and new ideas. Job seekers may find promising opportunities. Financial prospects look strong, and your business may see significant growth. Those inclined towards music may have a good day, and offers from the film industry may come your way.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today, completing an important task will boost your confidence. Take care of your budget when making investments. Those employed may see prospects for promotion. You will have opportunities to express your views to your family, impressing them with your plans. Your financial position will remain strong. Maintain restraint in speech and participate in social activities, earning respect in society.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be better than usual. Trust yourself instead of prioritising others’ opinions for success. You will receive support from your partner in important matters. Relatives may visit, and you will enjoy their company and share meals together. Women aiming to start online businesses will find the day favourable.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You will need to work harder to achieve your targets today. Stay focused even if tasks are difficult. A new project at work may come your way, with colleagues assisting you in completing it. You will experience happiness from your children and blessings from your father. Trust your abilities, and your material comforts will increase.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Plans you have made will benefit your business today. You may think of doing something big or different. Women may have a busy day but can spend the evening with family. Support from senior office authorities will help resolve pending work. Students may receive good results in competitive exams, lifting their spirits.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Learning from past mistakes brings progress. The day will be busy with important tasks. Your curiosity about new projects will increase. Patience is necessary, and you will see its benefits in the near future. You may get something you desire, making your day happy. Stay committed to work and business for increased satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

A joyful phase with special guests creating a happy atmosphere. You may plan a long drive with your loved one. Mothers will share good news with children. Your material comforts will remain stable. Spend some time in devotion to God for peace of mind. Plans with friends may need to be postponed. Your married life will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)