Horoscope Today, January 27: Cancer to buy a new vehicle; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 27: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 27, 2025: Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 8:35 pm tonight. Harshan Yoga will remain till 1:57 pm today. Also, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 9:02 am today, after which Purvashada Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Som Pradosh Vrat and Mas Shivratri Vrat will also be observed today. January 27, 2025, is a day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will bring a golden moment. Your business will increase, which will increase enthusiasm. Getting support from a friend will increase the sales of those doing bakery business, which will give more profit. Today you will start auspicious work. Students need to continue their hard work for good results. Today your married life is going to be good. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will go somewhere together.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behavior. Pay more attention to your work than social work because the decision taken today is going to prove beneficial for you shortly. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. An experienced person will give suggestions to grow your business today. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behavior; people will praise you. Keep your behavior simple today. Today, your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will buy a new vehicle. You will go to a new place today, which will teach you a new lesson of new life. Today you will help a needy person, which will get you blessings. You will plan a party with your family, which will increase your happiness. You will get a new experience from some new work. Some big work will be started by you. Today your married life is going to be good.

Leo

Today your day is going to be full of joy. Today, students are likely to get good news related to their careers. Today something new can come into everyday life. Children of this zodiac will get praise from their teachers. By maintaining the dignity of relationships, there will be happiness and peace in the family. Elders can meet some of their childhood friends. They will discuss among themselves. Today the problems going on in financial matters will be solved with the help of a friend.

Virgo

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Exchanging gifts today will bring sweetness to the relationship. Spend some time at a secluded place in search of mental peace and tranquility. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will get the support of your guru in your career. Today, your confidence will help in completing the work. Today you should stay away from negative things.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. There are chances of going on a journey as well; the journey will be pleasant for you. You will make special efforts to fulfill the needs related to the comforts of the house. Today you will discuss with an experienced person about the future. Today there will be more workload in the office. Today, people serving in government can get information about some office-related changes. Today you will think about your strengths and weaknesses in your free time. Today you will get the support of friends.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the pace of your business will remain good. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today; this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Today, instead of anger, you will try to solve the situations with patience. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work today.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your dedication and loyalty towards work will increase, due to which you will be successful in your work. Today, happiness and peace will increase in family life, and the mind will be happy. The stalled plans will start again. Doing good work in the company can get a good rating from the boss. Today you will get more profit in business. You will be successful in getting out of bad company and will adopt the company of good company. People of this zodiac sign associated with science research will work on a new project today.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will be busy completing the pending tasks today; you will feel good meeting an unknown person today. Your financial condition will remain good. Unnecessary confusion will be removed and you will get relief from stomach-related problems. Your married life will be happy; you will plan to visit a religious place. You will get good news that will make you happy.

Aquarius

Today has brought happy moments. Today you will have to work according to your understanding in any matter; only then will the result of the work be good. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today there is a possibility of getting good news at home; you will get happiness in married life. Your interest in religious work will increase; today you can organize a satsang, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Take special care of the elders of the house today.

Pisces

Today will bring new happiness for you. Today you will show your eye problem to a good doctor, which will make you feel good. You will work with full hard work, due to which its result will be in your favor. Students will have a busy day today. Today you will have to avoid getting too angry; otherwise, you will have trouble. A new happy moment will come in married life; you will get the happiness of children. You will take care that your words do not hurt anyone's feelings.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)