Horoscope today, January 21, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 21 January 2026: Check daily zodiac predictions for all 12 signs, including career, money, relationships, lucky colour and lucky number.



Wednesday unfolds under the influence of Magh Shukla Tritiya, which remains in effect until late night at 2:48 am. Vyatipat Yoga stays active till 6:59 pm, while Dhanishta Nakshatra governs the day until 1:58 pm. Panchak is also in effect today, often associated with cautious decision-making. Together, these planetary factors create a day that blends momentum with the need for awareness, making it important to balance ambition with practicality.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable, especially in matters related to business growth and finances. New opportunities may come your way, helping you expand ongoing work. Money you had lent to someone could unexpectedly be returned, easing financial pressure. Support from siblings will strengthen your confidence. A family function may alter your routine, but most pending tasks are likely to be completed. Misunderstandings in relationships may clear up, bringing emotional warmth and stability.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day works in your favour, with plans moving smoothly and keeping you focused. Interest in social or community-related activities may grow. Support from your spouse will make responsibilities easier to manage. Business partnerships could prove beneficial. Family relationships improve, creating a pleasant home environment. A positive update related to children is likely. You may also come across a surprising personal detail about a friend.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

You are likely to start the day in a positive mood. A lingering disagreement with a friend may finally resolve. Those involved in politics or social work will find the day productive. Business meetings may take priority, and financial relief is indicated as you clear an old loan. A short outing or trip may refresh you. Health-related discomforts are likely to ease.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day brings emotional balance and clarity. Students may feel relieved and consider creating a new study routine. At work, you are likely to limit distractions and focus fully on tasks. Be cautious while lending money and avoid trusting people blindly in financial matters. A spiritual visit with your spouse is possible. Solutions to ongoing problems will help you feel relaxed.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today offers solutions to issues that have been troubling you for some time. This will lift your mood and restore confidence. A religious or auspicious event may be planned at home. You may try to introduce positive lifestyle changes. Improved behaviour will help you build new friendships. Romantic relationships benefit from emotional understanding and mutual respect.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day may feel mixed, but luck will support your efforts. You will remain focused on completing tasks and may succeed where delays existed earlier. Workplace discussions may be necessary before final decisions. Those working in multinational companies may experience a particularly significant day. Ongoing life challenges may begin to ease. Women planning to start a business may find supportive conditions.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

The day is filled with enthusiasm and financial promise. Business gains are indicated, and rivals may keep their distance. Those in the wood-related trade could secure a major project. Writers may work on a new story that gains appreciation. A new family member may bring joy at home. Creative professionals, especially painters, may receive recognition at exhibitions.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day supports progress and financial growth. If travelling for business, seek blessings from elders before leaving. Your spouse may receive a professional advancement opportunity. Business owners are likely to benefit from their efforts. Juniors may look up to you for guidance. Avoid oily or fried food to maintain good health.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A productive and balanced day lies ahead. You may share personal thoughts with a close friend. Plans for a movie outing with family or a friend’s birthday celebration are possible. Learning a new skill today can be useful in the future. You may consider purchasing a newly launched vehicle. Financial advice from an expert will be helpful. Pending office work is likely to be completed on time.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results, but focused efforts will prove rewarding. Romantic relationships feel positive, and a pleasant outing is possible. Do not ignore responsibilities, as attention to detail will matter. Health remains stable. You may complete tasks efficiently and handle obligations well. Those in real estate may plan to launch a new housing project.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day appears better than usual, especially on the personal front. Spending quality time with family and engaging in long conversations with your spouse will strengthen bonds. A relaxed movie plan at home with friends is possible. You may meet someone who proves useful in the future. Success in a specific task may spark fresh ideas. Parental support will remain strong.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day begins with renewed enthusiasm. Your positive behaviour may help you gain recognition in social circles. Home decoration or improvement work is likely. Contractors may see financial gains. Small changes in daily routine can bring better results. A new approach to work may benefit business matters. Political efforts may receive appreciation, and your influence among people may grow. The family atmosphere will remain cheerful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

