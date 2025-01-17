Horoscope Today, January 18: Wealth to increase for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 18: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 18, 2025: Today is the Panchami Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 7:31 am tomorrow. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1:16 pm tonight. Also, Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will remain till 2:52 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for the people doing jobs; they will get some big good news related to work. Under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes to your career. Your happy behavior will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level. Media employees of this zodiac sign will get golden opportunities to work.

Taurus

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will also get the support of your guru in your career. You will move forward in life. Your confidence will bring you success. To keep your health better, you should take a walk in the morning, as well as stay away from negative things. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of joy. You may have to travel for some business work. Your work will be completed well. Today you will also be in the mood for some fun. There can be some newness in everyday life. Children of this zodiac sign will get praise from their teachers. Elders can meet some of their childhood friends. You will discuss your old memories among yourselves. Feeding the needy will keep your mood good.

Cancer

Today is going to be a normal day for you. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. There will be better harmony in married life. You will be fit and healthy. Students will get full support from teachers to achieve their goals. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news. You will have a good time.

Leo

Today is going to be a busy day. Eating spicy food will cause ups and downs in your health. Today your elder brother will discuss some topics with you. Someone can oppose people associated with politics today. You may have to run around in connection with acquiring property. To achieve your goal, you will resolve to work very hard and will start working from today itself to achieve it.

Virgo

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Avoid unnecessary disputes with a stranger on the road today. Stalled plans will be successful by keeping patience. Mineral traders will get a good profit. You will get relief from the problem of depression. Today you will think about learning a new language. Construction work will go well.

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Relationships with children will strengthen. Today you can get ancestral property. You will get rid of old diseases. Today all your work will be completed easily. Students in the commerce field will get to learn something new today; their knowledge will increase. You can cook a new dish and feed it to your family members, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in your family.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will help others in every possible way. There will be harmony in family life. Today you will plan to have dinner outside with the family. Today you can add the habit of reading books to your daily routine. You may interest the field of literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the media world may get to work on a new project.

Sagittarius

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Your wealth will increase. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. Today you should avoid getting into useless talks. There will be some ups and downs in your health. You should avoid eating fried foods. Some of your special work may get interrupted today, but the work will be completed by evening. Women of this zodiac can learn online yoga training.

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. Take care of your health; there may be some trouble due to the change in weather. The influence of people associated with social service will increase in society; people will support you. Keep control over your speech today; do not get into any dispute. Today you will get new employment opportunities. Love with family will increase. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. After running around for property-related problems, the work will be done. You will have good coordination with your relatives. Today you will get a chance to help a helpless person. Today you can plan to visit a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Those doing sewing work will get a good profit from their customers.

Pisces

Today your routine will be good. Today you will remain positive, due to which your mind will remain focused on work. Your material comforts will remain. The income of women doing online business will increase. Today you will come forward to help someone in need. Students studying event management can do something creative today. Today will be a good day for private employees.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)