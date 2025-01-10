Horoscope Today, January 11: Cancer should be careful with new people; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 11

Today's Horoscope, January 11, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 8:22 am today, after that Trayodashi Tithi will start which will remain till 6:34 am tomorrow. Today there will be Shukla Yoga till 11:48 am and Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 12:29 pm today. Along with this, the Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 11 January 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your work which has been pending for a long time will be completed, you will feel relaxed. Today is going to be a favourable day for the students of this zodiac, soon you are going to get a new position in your career. The day will be especially beneficial for the students associated with science. Today you can go to a relative's house with your parents. Today there is a possibility of financial gain due to getting a big offer at the workplace. You will plan to go on a trip somewhere for entertainment with family members.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students who are working on a new project in college will soon complete their preparation. You will get full support from teachers. Today, while starting a new work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your colleagues. Today you will learn something new from your mistakes. Maintain a balance between your business expenses as well as personal expenses.

Gemini:

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today some people may ask you for help for some work. Your qualities may be appreciated by the family. Adopting a new technique will increase your business. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse. People who are associated with music or singing may get a chance to perform at a big place. Your financial condition will be strong today due to sudden monetary gains.

Cancer:

Today will be a good day for you. Today you should be a little careful with new people. Today your colleague in the office may complain about your work. You should keep everything perfect. If you are going to start a new work, then it will be better to take advice from elders at work. You should do yoga to keep yourself fit. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your lovemate. Along with this, you should avoid borrowing money.

Leo:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you may be inclined towards a particular work, you will spend your whole day doing your favorite work. Today things are likely to get better in terms of career. Today you need to be cautious about health. You should avoid eating fast food. Today there is a possibility of profit in your business. Also, you may get an opportunity to join a big group. But before doing any big deal, you have to move forward thoughtfully.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will get help from friends in some kind of legal matter. Due to this your relationship with friends will be strengthened. Today you will try to fulfill the wishes of the family members, in which you will also be successful to a great extent. You may get a chance to partner with some new people at work. Today will be a great day for lovemates. With a little hard work, you can get an opportunity to make a big money profit. Positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Libra:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. Today you will try to make your life better. Today guests can come to your house, you will be happy. Today there will be a lot of work in the office, but by evening all the work will be done well. Today there will be harmony with the spouse. Children can share their hearts with you today.

Scorpio:

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you are likely to get good news. This happiness can be about the career of your son at home. Today you can get new work in the office, which will make you happy after completing it. You will spend this evening with family members, which will make family life happy. You can go to a function with your parents. Today people associated with education can get new opportunities for progress. Working women of this zodiac will get encouragement in the office.

Sagittarius:

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today, a journey in connection with some work will be beneficial. Also, your respect will increase in society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create a happy atmosphere in the house, as well as today you will meet some special people. You will think about completing your goal as soon as possible. Seeing your good work in the office, juniors will respect you more. Those who are associated with marketing can get good clients today.

Capricorn:

Today can be a day full of changes for you. Today some changes can come in your life which will prove to be good for you. Today you will have to work harder to do some work. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before, today is your day to earn more profit. Today you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships.

Aquarius:

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today you can plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Today you will get all kinds of support from people in the workplace. The work that was pending for some days will be completed today. Today will be a better day for the students of this zodiac. You can suddenly get something that you have been looking for for years. Those who are associated with the business of tours and travel, their business will grow.

Pisces:

Today is going to be beneficial for you. Today you will get the support of your siblings in some important work. You will enjoy some great moments with your family. The path of progress can open in your career. Today you should avoid trusting a stranger and you need to maintain confidentiality towards your plans. You can go to a friend's house to meet him, your friendship will be strengthened. Today you can also be a part of some social work.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)