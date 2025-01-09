Horoscope Today, January 10: Taurus to go on a foreign trip; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 10: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 10, 2025: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 10:20 am today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Today there will be auspicious yoga till 2:37 pm. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 1:46 pm today. Apart from this, the Putrada Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 10, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can think afresh about any work. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then invest only after complete research. You will benefit from this. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel refreshed after a long time. By helping others, your image will remain good among everyone today. People will be happy with you. Students who are preparing to take admission in college will soon complete their preparations. You will get full support from teachers.

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will finish everything well in time. The day will be more beneficial for the people of this zodiac who do stationery business. You will get more progress in work. You will go to your friend's house to meet him; he will feel surprised to see you.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time, their search can be completed today. Students who are preparing for competition can get good news today. Whatever work you start, complete it on time. You may get the support of a senior officer or colleague in the office. Today is going to be a good day to settle bank-related work. You will get the support of everyone.

Cancer

Today your day will give mixed reactions. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is getting completed, but by evening some work may remain unfinished. Therefore, before doing any important work today, take advice from the elders of the house or an experienced person. New ideas will keep coming to your mind automatically. The day is going to be good for those who are in government jobs. You may get someone's help to move forward in business.

Leo

Today your day will be fine. Students of this zodiac sign who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone about this. Today you need to be a little careful in money transactions. Before lending money to someone, do a thorough investigation. In the changing weather, you need to take care of your health. Today, you will suddenly get new sources of income in business. Today your financial condition will be very good. Today, while working, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work.

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your work will definitely be successful. Those who have been looking for a groom for their daughter for a long time can complete their search today. You can also get good news in court cases. Today you will get full support from your spouse. There will be sweetness in the marital relationship. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. You need to be careful about your health. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may meet an influential person. He will prove to be very useful for you in the coming time. The day is going to be good for those who are associated with the tour and travel business. Business people can get some big projects. Control your speech today. A wrong thing coming out of your mouth can spoil your relationships. Today the atmosphere in the family will be good. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will get the support of colleagues in office work.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get the desired results. If you are looking to shift your business to another place, then look at the place carefully once. The day will be good for partnership with someone. Married life is going to be great today. Take care of transactions in business; check everything thoroughly before making a big deal. Women who want to start a business will get full support from the family. Today is going to be a good day for newlywed couples.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to implement in your daily routine. Today will be a day of progress for those who are associated with politics. Today your party can give you a big post. Your respect will also increase among the public. Those who are associated with the iron business, their business will grow. Final-year students can get work. With this you will be able to fulfill your dreams.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students preparing for any government exam will have to work harder than before. Today there is a need to pay attention to health. Today you should avoid any kind of carelessness. Those who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. You will get the support of your spouse in property-related matters. Those who want to shift houses can start the shifting work today. If there is confusion in your mind, then share it with your friends.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be praised everywhere, at home and outside. People will behave well with you. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join a social organization. Today you will feel like doing office work. Your juniors will also want to learn work from you. You can get an award in the office for some work. Students will get a chance to participate in a competition today.

Pieces

You will have a good day today. People associated with art and literature will get success today. You will get a chance to join a big group. Today you can spend as much time as possible with your family. You can also plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today, your interest in religious activities will increase. The day is good for marketing a product. There are also chances of your promotion. People doing private jobs will get promoted today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)