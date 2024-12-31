Horoscope Today, January 1: Cancer to organise religious programme; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 1: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2025: Today is the second day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. The second date will remain till 2:25 pm today. Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 11:46 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 31, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will get the support of your spouse in some important work. Guests may come to your house, meeting whom you will feel very good. Today good yogas are being formed for the women of this zodiac who want to start online businesses. Today your work, which has been thinking for a long time, will be completed.

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Lovemates will make up their mind to go on a long drive today. Mothers will make something good and feed their children. Your material comforts will remain intact. There are good chances of profit for women of this zodiac who do business. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will learn something new from your past mistakes and move forward. Today you will be busy due to some important tasks. You need to work patiently today, and you will see its benefits in the coming time. Today you will get the desired thing, due to which your day will be spent happily.

Cancer

Today will be an auspicious day for you. Today your relationship with friends will be better than before. You can organize a religious program at home. Today your child can get great success in a career. Today you will get a good profit from a project. Newly married people will go to visit a religious place today; this will bring more sweetness to the relationship.

Leo

Today will be a favorable day. Children who are preparing for a competition by staying away from home will have a better day. You will get full support from teachers. People doing government jobs can get encouragement for their work. Today you will suddenly get monetary benefits. Most of your work will be completed. You will suddenly get good news, which will keep you happy throughout the day.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you can get a good job just by talking to a friend. Today people will be impressed by your behavior. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Working women can get support from an organization for their work. Your plans can be successful with the help of an experienced person.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Work done at the right time today can bring you success. The situation in the family will remain good. You may have to spend more money to fulfill any needs of the children. Those doing private jobs need to maintain control over their speech. Today you will get full support from the family members.

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. You need to divide all your work into fixed time. Otherwise, many of your works may remain incomplete. By working and keeping the time limit in mind, things will be completed well, and you will also be able to focus on yourself. Today the family atmosphere will remain good. There is a possibility of a relative coming to the house.

Sagittarius

Today will be a very wonderful day for you. Today there are chances of your foreign trip. Today you may get a job call from a big company. Today you will be successful in impressing everyone with your words. Those who are associated with politics will be successful today. Along with this, today you will also get a lot of respect.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will have to work harder to meet your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. You will get happiness from the children. You will easily get help from people in a difficult situation. Today your material comforts will increase.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you would like to spend more time in solitude. The plan made by you today will prove to be good for your business. Today you can think of doing big and different work. Today you will get the support of senior officials in the office, due to which the pending work will be completed. Today you will also work on some new ideas.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your morale will increase due to your special work being done. There are chances of progress for the people of this zodiac who do jobs. Along with this, you can be transferred to your favorite place. You will get a full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family; people will be very impressed by your plan.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)