Horoscope today, February 6, 2026: What’s changing for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others

Today marks the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, and it is a Friday. The Panchami Tithi will remain till 1:19 am late at night. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect till 11:37 pm, while Hasta Nakshatra will last till 12:24 am. Earlier last night at 1:10 am, Venus transited into Aquarius. With these planetary positions shaping the day, some zodiac signs are likely to benefit, while others are advised to move ahead with caution. Here is the complete horoscope for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be filled with happiness. You may face a few challenges, but a positive mindset will help you find solutions. You will remain busy with household organisation and maintenance work. Supporting a close person through their problem will bring you emotional satisfaction. For those in love, the day looks favourable. At work, seniors may be impressed with your performance and praise you, and you may even receive a nice gift. Do not let your confidence or enthusiasm drop.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be beneficial for you. On the strength of your abilities, you will be able to build stronger connections with the right people. Do not rely too much on others for your work and trust your own skills, as this will bring definite gains. Decisions taken regarding finances will prove profitable. Pending tasks are likely to be completed today. Family coordination may help resolve an ongoing issue. Keep negative thoughts away and remain patient.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day will bring fresh enthusiasm. Women of this zodiac sign are advised to remain especially alert about their self-respect and prioritise their own decisions instead of being influenced by others. Your family will appreciate your work, keeping your mood positive. Hard work will yield results. Sensible planning will help you avoid unnecessary expenses, so focus on saving. Married life will see warmth and understanding. You may get an opportunity to work on a big project, though competition will demand extra effort. Positive thinking will lead to success.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be full of energy and excitement. Business activities may require timely changes. Those planning to buy electronic items may find the time suitable. You will enjoy pleasant moments with family, and an entertainment plan may also take shape. Health will remain good, and you will feel energetic. You may receive some good news that lifts your mood. Government employees may see transfers to preferred locations, while those working overtime may notice an increase in income.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

The day looks positive overall. You may meet some helpful and influential people who assist you in your work. New ideas that you work on today can bring better profits in the future. You will take good care of your health and stay focused on your goals, which will bring favourable results. Your determination will help you complete even difficult tasks. Avoid procrastination. In moments of confusion, seeking advice from an experienced person will be beneficial. Supporting elders and taking care of them will bring inner satisfaction.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day. At work, you will receive full support from a senior official, opening doors to progress. Your work will be appreciated in the office, and your boss may praise your efforts. Those involved in politics may gain new experiences. You may attend a religious function and meet friends there. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Keep unnecessary worries at bay to make better decisions. Ongoing problems may get resolved easily with someone’s help. Your social reputation will remain strong.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be quite good. Cutting down on unnecessary expenses can significantly ease financial pressure. Keep your important belongings safe. Business activities will remain organised, but financial transactions should be handled carefully. Students will remain busy completing their work. Avoid getting into pointless arguments. Use a gentle tone while communicating with your spouse to maintain harmony, and respect their feelings. For students, the day is likely to be favourable.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be better than average. Your polite and humble behaviour will win people over. You will be able to handle challenges wisely. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage personal tasks smoothly. When opportunities for profit arise, act promptly instead of overthinking. Keep an eye on both expenses and financial stability. Differences with someone may come to an end today. You may look for new ways to increase income. Business-related travel to another state is possible. You may discuss buying a new gadget with your sibling.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. Meeting loved ones will create a cheerful atmosphere. You may receive something you have been wanting, which will make you very happy. A problem that has been troubling you for some time may get resolved, allowing you to focus on other tasks. Plans related to home maintenance may be made with family members. Young people will feel enthusiastic about matters related to their future. Support from an administrative officer is likely. Meeting an old friend will lift your spirits. Repaying a loan today will reduce mental stress.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may spend the day travelling or enjoying leisure activities. Avoid paying attention to rumours and stay focused on your work. In the coming days, your hard work will bring results. For students of this zodiac sign, the day will be good. Instead of panicking over problems, you will try to find solutions. A family trip for entertainment may be planned, bringing happiness to everyone. Businesspeople may receive sudden financial gains.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant and cheerful day. Despite being very busy, you will manage a good balance between family and work. Stay alert, as carelessness could make you miss important opportunities. The day is suitable for starting new business activities, but patience will be required for good results. An evening walk in the park may refresh your mind. For students, the day looks positive, and results of a previously given competitive exam may turn out better than expected.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be promising. Guidance from elders will make it easier to take important decisions. Do not share sensitive matters impulsively under emotional influence. Make time to address your children’s concerns, as this will boost their confidence. Those planning to buy a new house may finalise a deal today. Your hard work will help your business grow. Seek blessings from elders before starting important work, as it will bring success. Pay attention to your diet and eating habits.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. Viewers can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the show Bhavishyavani.)