Horoscope today, February 5, 2026: Daily astrology forecast for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others Horoscope today, February 5, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today marks Phalguna Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, falling on a Thursday. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect until 12:23 am, while Sukarma Yoga will last till 12:04 am. The Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra will be active until 10:58 pm. The day is also observed as Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, making it spiritually significant for reflection, discipline, and fresh intentions.

Aries Horoscope Today

For Aries natives, the day looks financially rewarding. Businesspersons may receive sudden monetary gains, which will help strengthen overall financial stability. Making changes in the way you work will improve productivity, and positive shifts in your daily routine will bring better balance. There are chances of recovering money that was earlier lent. Students will see results that reflect their hard work. If you are planning to start a new business, take advice from family members before moving ahead. Avoid rushing into decisions today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives will find luck firmly on their side today. You will feel focused at work and complete tasks efficiently through your skills and experience. A long-pending issue may finally find a solution, bringing relief and happiness. Spending time on hobbies or interests will offer mental and emotional comfort. If you are considering purchasing land, ensure thorough verification before proceeding. Students will have a favourable day, and a family dinner plan in the evening is likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a supportive day where effort turns into visible results. Hard work done over the past few days is likely to pay off now. You may be given a major responsibility, which you will handle confidently. While the day is favourable, making the right use of opportunities depends on your choices. Household-related tasks will get completed. Students and young professionals may find success in an important project. For those in relationships, the day remains steady.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

For Cancer natives, the day will remain busy but productive. You may find yourself juggling multiple tasks, so take out some time for yourself to avoid exhaustion. Focus on personal priorities and career-related goals instead of unnecessary distractions. You may gain new information that proves useful later. Engineers may find the day especially beneficial. Unmarried individuals could receive marriage proposals, while newlyweds may plan a short trip together.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to face challenges today, but your determination will help you overcome them. Positive news may lift your spirits and renew your energy. You may take interest in improving your home environment to maintain positivity. Students will see relief from academic difficulties. Your spouse may surprise you with a gift, adding warmth to the day. Those involved in the clothing business are likely to benefit.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives will feel confident and motivated today. Opportunities for promotion or growth in employment may arise. Support from your spouse and family will enhance your efficiency. Health will remain stable, though work pressure at the office may increase. Adjusting your working methods could help manage the load better. Strained friendships may improve due to past misunderstandings being resolved. Evening plans with family or loved ones are likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives will experience a steady day. Discussions with close relatives may lead to useful plans. There is a chance of receiving pending payments. Your inclination towards spiritual or religious activities may grow. A recreational trip with family could be planned. Keep your morale strong, as it will help you succeed. Work-related foreign travel may come up and prove beneficial. Financial stability will remain intact.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives are likely to welcome new happiness today. Your lively nature will attract people around you. Avoid overthinking, as it may lead to delays. Focus on planning and executing tasks without hesitation. Expenses may increase, but a planned task getting completed will improve your financial condition significantly.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives will find the day beneficial, especially those involved in politics or leadership roles. Presenting your ideas to seniors may bring positive feedback. Gather proper information before starting any task to ensure success. Avoid being influenced by others’ opinions and trust your own decisions. Do not take on excessive responsibilities, as it could create confusion. Guiding children today will be important, and you will also make time for family.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may spend the day relaxing or travelling. Stay focused on your work and ignore rumours. Your consistent effort will bring success in the coming days. Students will have a productive day. Instead of worrying about problems, you will focus on finding solutions. A family trip may be planned, bringing joy to everyone. Businesspersons may experience sudden financial gains.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives will find the day important and productive. Pending tasks will get completed smoothly. Financial stability will remain strong, and support from others will help you handle key responsibilities. With guidance from trusted people, you may notice positive changes around you. Plans related to family arrangements will take shape. Disagreements with business partners may resolve. Keep your speech in check, as harmony in married life is set to improve.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives may spend the day socialising or travelling. Maintaining self-confidence will help you complete tasks efficiently. Meeting new people and finishing pending work will bring relief. You may try to reduce unnecessary expenses, though some costs will be unavoidable. Keep your morale strong and avoid getting angry with family members without reason. A dinner outing with children may be planned. Financial conditions will remain better than before.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.